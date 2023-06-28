The Tye Preston Memorial Library staff will be expanding their library outreach program through bringing mobile library services into the community with the launch of a new bookmobile program expected in January 2024.
The bookmobile is made possible through the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) Special Projects Grant program, according to a June 22 press release. TSLAC Director and Librarian Gloria Meraz said the organization members are “pleased to recognize and support the important work of Texas libraries in delivering innovative information services that strengthen local literacy, workforce and digital opportunity efforts.”
The transit-style van will expand library services to communities around the lake that may have limited access to the library’s physical facilities. It will travel to schools, community centers, senior living facilities and underserved neighborhoods.
“The acquisition of this bookmobile will be a game-changer for our library and the people we serve,” library director Natalie Shults said. “Libraries serve entire communities and the beautiful hill country can make it trickier for some folks to get to us. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the magic of books and knowledge directly to those who need it most.”
Librarians and volunteers will provide assistance, recommend books and host various educational programs and workshops through the bookmobile.
“The library was originally run by volunteers when it first opened in 1971,” said head outreach librarian Mara Benitez. “It’s great to see how this tradition has carried on over the years through all of our services, including this expansion of our outreach services. We couldn’t do all that we do without our volunteers.”
For updates on the bookmobile project, visit tpml.org/LAKEmobile.
