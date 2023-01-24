A Canyon Lake High School teacher resigned this week after the school began investigating “inappropriate communication” with a student.
This is the second incident this school year involving allegations of inappropriate behavior between Canyon Lake educators and students.
CLHS principal Mark Oberholtzer was notified on Monday morning about allegations against teacher Orlando Naumann, according to a Tuesday email to parents from the administrator.
“We began an investigation immediately that included CLHS administration, Human Resources and law enforcement,” Oberholtzer wrote.
Naumann, a teacher and coach, resigned during the investigation.
Oberholtzer said that the case has been referred to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
A Comal ISD spokesperson could not be immediately reached on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident comes less than three months after another Canyon Lake High School teacher was arrested and accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old student.
“Certainly, having two incidents of this nature in one school year is a matter we are taking very seriously,” Oberholtzer said.
Devon Hooper, 38, was arrested in November and charged with having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students. According to a criminal complaint from the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Hooper's texts to the student included “several mentions of sexual acts, meeting outside of school, and touching.”
Hooper also allegedly sent the boy several photographs of herself in lingerie.
The principal added that the school held a meeting with all teachers and staff in the fall to “address the seriousness of this issue and to reinforce appropriate student/teacher boundaries.”
CLHS said that the incident with Naumann will prompt a revaluation of training and education for all staff.
“If your child expresses that something inappropriate has happened between them and Mr. Naumann, or any teacher or staff member here at CLHS, please let us know immediately,” Oberholtzer said.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office could not be immediately reached on Tuesday afternoon to confirm that the case had indeed been referred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.