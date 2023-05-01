Canyon Lake High School theater students are set to compete in the state UIL One-Act Play contest for the second year in a row.
Canyon Lake is one of eight 4A schools that advanced to the state competition.
The one-act cast and crew will perform “The Cripple of Inishmaan” by Martin McDonagh.
The play, set in 1934 on an island off the western coast of Ireland, follows main character Billy.
Billy, a disabled orphan, is eager to audition for a Hollywood documentary about life on the islands.
Canyon Lake’s Benjamin Matthews and Jamie Kennedy are directing the production.
Canyon Lake is scheduled to perform at the state meet at the Raymond E. Hartfield Performing Arts Center in Austin on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.
The performance comes as Comal Independent School District has been honored with an award from the Texas Thespians.
Comal ISD is one of nine districts to earn the first-ever Premiere Communities for Theatre Education Award.
The award recognizes school districts with theatre programs that go above the state standards.
To earn the award, the district had to answer questions from Texas Thespians about curriculum, facilities, equipment, and overall support for the program.
