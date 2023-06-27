This past weekend 120 archers ranging from young children to senior citizens met up at Archer’s Haven in Canyon Lake to compete in the 2023 Texas Field Archery Association Outdoor State Championships.
The event was also celebratory, as the TFAA was honoring its 75th year in operation, with the signage, banners and awards all commemorating the anniversary.
For TFAA President Jay Lindsey, the milestone is a sign of growth for archery, a sport that has seen declining participation over the decades.
“Archery used to be huge,” he said. “Today, we have one 28-target range. In the ’70s, for our state tournament, we had five 28-target ranges. Archery has gone through a decline, but it seems to be on the increase now rather than decrease. We had 75 [archers] at our state shoot last year. We have 120 this year.”
Lindsey, an inductee in the TFAA Hall of Fame, has been involved in archery for over five decades.
“It is a family atmosphere,” he said. “I’ve been shooting with some of these archers that are here today for over 40 years, since 1971, when I started. Some of the guys that I shot with that back then are still shooting, or at least if they’re not shooting, they’re here working. It’s become a family — an archery brotherhood.”
The tradition carries over to the Bateman family, who own and run Archer’s Haven. The elder Earle Bateman III and his son Earle “Bubba” Bateman IV are both TFAA Hall of Famers.
Bateman III doesn’t shoot anymore but has accumulated an impressive bow collection with dozens of antique bows — some centuries old. Bubba still competes as well as builds quivers and other archery equipment.
Lindsey credits the generational lineage of competitive archery to the sport’s accessibility.
“That’s a good thing about archery; you don’t have to be a big muscle-bound football player to shoot archery,” he said. “The little kids can shoot it, the women can shoot it and it’s a family sport where they practice together and shoot together.”
In hopes of keeping the tradition alive for years to come, TFAA, as well as other programs, has put the focus on getting young people involved in archery. So far, Lindsey thinks the efforts have paid dividends.
“I think that we’re on a path of growth,” he said. “There’s a lot of elements now for kids [to have archery] in the schools. NASP [National Archery in the Schools Program] is really generating a lot of participation in archery. We have training programs at every shop, almost all for kids. It’s gearing toward young people. We know that’s the future of archery. I think it’s worth bringing it back [by] emphasizing young people, youth and young kids.”
