JOHNSON CITY — Over the weekend, Canyon Lake girls basketball earned second place in the Johnson City Tournament.
The Hawks (5-6) went 3-1 in the tournament, grabbing wins over South San Antonio West, Randolph and Elgin before falling to Johnson City.
Canyon Lake started by beating South San Antonio West in a 40-14 blowout Thursday.
The Hawks faced Randolph in the second round, winning a tough 51-46 contest. Canyon Lake outrebounded its opponent 52-31.
Junior shooting guard Sofia George had a team-high 21 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3PT, 5-7 FT), followed by sophomore guard Reece Coburn with 14 (5-17 FG, 4-4 FT).
Sophomores Mya Vorhis had eight points (2-7 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-3 FT), and Marley Christian had six (1-3 FG, 4-6 FT).
Sophomore Ayren Lightfoot led the Hawks with 13 rebounds (four offensive), followed by Vorhis with eight (four offensive) and Coburn with seven (three offensive).
George, Christian and sophomore shooting guard Remi Guzman each had six boards.
The Hawks continued, winning a 49-46 bout over Elgin. The game came down to turnovers as Canyon Lake forced 23 takeaways, turning them into 22 points.
George and Coburn led the team again with 17 (7-20 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-6 FT), respectively. Vorhis had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3 PT).
Vorhis led the squad with seven rebounds (four offensive), followed by Lightfoot with five (four offensive).
Defensively, George had five steals, seconded by Vorhis and Coburn with three.
Canyon Lake fell to Johnson City in the finals, 38-33.
The Hawks will head on the road to play Burnet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 in Burnet.
