FISCHER — In a rematch of its Dec. 13, 2022 contest, Canyon Lake girls basketball lost to Navarro for the second time this season, 46-29, Tuesday night.
The loss brings the Hawks (8-17 overall, 1-6 in district) to place sixth amongst seven teams in District 27-4A.
Although the contest was close through the first half, the Panthers took over to score 16 points, compared to the Hawks’ zero, increasing their lead to 36-18.
The Hawks fought back in the fourth but could not overcome the deficit.
Junior shooting guard Sofia George led the Hawks with 16 points, making four 3-pointers. She also led the team with three steals and grabbed four rebounds (one offensive).
Sophomores Mya Vorhis and Ayren Lightfoot led the team with five rebounds each.
The Hawks will play Fredricksburg in a rematch of a Dec. 20, 2022 contest, in which they lost 78-21, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan 20 in Fredricksburg.
Hawks earn first district win
GERONIMO — Canyon Lake boys basketball (11-18 overall, 1-5 in district) won its first district game of the season, defeating Navarro 57-48 on the road Tuesday night.
The Hawks now sit in sixth place amongst seven teams just ahead of the Panthers.
Junior small forward Mario Aguilar led the team with 14 points, making three 3-pointers, followed by sophomore point guard Jaxson Jeter with 13 and senior Griffen Williams with eight.
Canyon Lake will play the Panthers again at home Friday, Feb. 10 to close the regular season.
The Hawks will host Fredricksburg at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
