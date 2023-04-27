FISCHER — In its second contest against Bandera this season, Canyon Lake defeated the Bulldogs 11-1 in a five-inning outing Tuesday night.
The Hawks (19-8 overall, 9-5 in district) won the best-of-three-season series, having defeated the Bulldogs on March 24. Canyon Lake is second in the District 27-4A standings.
Sophomore third baseman Carter Williams was 2-2, hitting two home runs and five RBIs while scoring two runs. Senior pitcher Griffen Williams was 1-1, hitting one homer. Senior first baseman Hunter Anderson was 2-3, scoring one run with three RBIs and two stolen bases.
Griffen Williams picked up the win on the mound, pitching five innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out 13 batters.
The Hawks will close the series against the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Bandera High School.
Wolves beat Billies 9-4
FREDRICKSBURG — Nearing the end of its regular season, Davenport baseball defeated Fredricksburg in a 9-4 blowout Tuesday.
With the win, the Wolves grab the season series, beating the Billies in their first matchup 4-3.
Davenport is third in the District 27-4A standings, two games ahead of No. 4 Wimberley and one game behind No. 2 Canyon Lake.
The Wolves will close the series against the Billies at home for the final time in the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Davenport High School in San Antonio.
