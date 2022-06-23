The Canyon Lake Community Resource & Recreation Center’s (CRRC) food pantry has been officially named the Dr. James C. Curry Food Pantry after the food scientist who has dedicated his life to food research and development while giving back to the community.
Curry was honored at a dedication ceremony at the center’s food pantry where he also presented a $250,000 check to the center on Wednesday morning with CRRC Canyon Lake board members, staff and volunteers in attendance.
His generous donation of $50,000 is going directly to the food pantry and $200,000 is being used as an endowment that will enable CRRC Canyon Lake to continue its programs and help them to better serve the community through food assistance.
Curry’s background in food science has led to food inventions that stretch into outer space and more down to earth concoctions such as tortilla chip seasoning and cheese sauces. The business owner and philanthropist’s passions extend to gardening — a skillset he has used to help CRRC Canyon Lake’s garden.
“We’re very grateful for his donation to CRRC, but also just what he’s been able to add to the value of the garden, and our gardening tips and kind of empowering our clients and our gardeners to grow their own food,” CRRC Canyon Lake Executive Director Sean Bailey said.
CRRC Canyon Lake’s community garden produces about 2,000 pounds of produce each year, which helps stock the food pantry with fresh produce.
In its mission to educate the community, the center provides resources and information to those who are interested in growing their own food using the garden as a teaching tool. To continue community education, Curry plans to contribute gardening videos and instructions online to help people become better gardeners and provide healthy recipes.
“I hate these people that go ‘you got a green thumb,’” Curry said jokingly. “No, you just haven’t learned the proper technique. Everyone’s got a green thumb, it’s just you gotta know the technique.”
While the garden is helping to sustain the food pantry’s selection of produce, weekly shipments from the San Antonio Food Bank, and retail shipments from Walmart, Target and H-E-B for things like meat, bread and dry goods keep the operation going.
“Ours is like a mini food bank, if you will, but it’s a food pantry so people come in and they shop for produce, meats, vegetables, bread, and whatever they need is on the shelves,” Bailey said.
In addition to food, the pantry, which feeds 4,500 families every year, carries diapers, hygiene items and food for household pets. To aid with food-related assistance, CRRC Canyon Lake also has a Meals on Wheels program.
Along with the food pantry, CRRC Canyon Lake is home to a community and recreation center and a thrift store, which provides items like clothing and furniture. The center also supplies health and wellness services like basic wellness checkups and dispenses medical equipment to those who can’t afford it.
For more information on CRRC Canyon Lake or to find out how to donate or volunteer for some of these programs and services visit their website at https://www.crrcofcanyonlake.org/.
