BOERNE — After winning its first district game against Bandera last week, Canyon Lake girls basketball fell to Boerne in a 79-21 blowout Tuesday.
The Hawks sit at an 8-15 overall record, going 1-4 in District 27-4A play. They have now lost four of their last five games.
The Hawks will head home to host Wimberley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Canyon Lake High School in Fischer.
Canyon Lake boys lose 4th straight game
FISCHER — After falling to Bandera last week, Canyon Lake boys basketball continued the trend Tuesday by losing to Boerne at home, 54-29.
The contest was the Hawks’ fourth-straight loss as they move to a 10-17 overall record and 0-4 in District 27-4A play.
The Hawks had a tough time getting the ball into the hoop as they scored in single digits each quarter.
Junior small forward Mario Aguilar led the team with 16 points. Sophomore power forward Dalton Stromquist was second on the team with four points.
The Hawks will travel to play Wimberley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at Wimberley High School.
