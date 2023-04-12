The Canyon Lake Hawks used a mix of strong pitching, great defense, and heads-up base running to beat the Boerne Greyhounds, 7-0, in a District 27-4A game.
Canyon Lake High School pitcher Luke Roskin went the distance Tuesday at home and only gave up one hit in the shutout. The Hawks (16-7 overall, 6-4 District 27-4A) took sole possession of second place in the district with the win, while the Greyhounds (9-1 District 27-4A, 22-3 overall) continue with a strong grasp on first place. Boerne entered the game ranked No. 4 in the Texas High School Baseball 4A poll.
“The keys to winning were Luke’s (Roskin) secondary pitches were spot-on while he managed control with his pitches,” Hawks head baseball coach Victor Escamilla said. “He made the pitches in critical situations. He had a gutsy performance.”
Roskin demonstrated his composure from the first inning when Boerne put runners at second and third but came up empty. Roskin struck out three Greyhounds in the first.
While the Hawks have demonstrated their ability to hit the long ball, during the win over Boerne, they used the small ball with great precision. They combined it with smart base running and well-timed hits to come up with a scoring recipe.
Senior Chase Anderson got the Hawks’ hitting started in the bottom of the first with a line shot into the outfield for a double. Then his brother, senior Hunter Anderson, dropped a bunt that teetered down the third-base line and remained fair. Chase Anderson advanced to third, while Hunter Anderson made it to first.
Chase Anderson then capitalized on a Griffen Willams hit-and-run to score, giving the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Roskin and the Hawks found themselves in a precarious position of loaded bases with one out. Yet, Canyon Lake’s defense buckled down and got itself out of the top of the third with no runs.
Hunter Anderson led off for the Hawks in the bottom of the third with an infield single. The hit brought the first baseman off the bag to get the ball, and Hunter Anderson beat out the play at the bag.
Hunter Anderson made it to second and then raced to third when a pitch got by the Boerne catcher. The senior scored when the Hawks’ Brayden Welch used a long lead off first and drew a pick-off attempt from the Greyhounds’ pitcher. As the Greyhounds played pickle with Welch, Hunter Anderson scored, giving the Hawks a 2-0 lead.
The Hawks exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to secure the win. Travis Parma led off the inning with a single, then Chase Anderson laid down a bunt to advance Parma, but Anderson also made it to first safely.
The Hawks loaded the bases when Boerne hit Hunter Anderson with a pitch. Carter Williams used a sacrifice fly to send Parma home. Both Andersons would go on to get home in the inning.
Then, once again, Welch, after getting to first base, would draw the Boerne pitcher’s attention and get into a second rundown. This time, pinch-runner Roman Gonzales scored while Boerne tried to deal with Welch unsuccessfully. Welch crossed home later on a Ty Sellers double for a Hawks 7-0 lead.
And that’s where the score remained.
Along with the pitching and hitting, Escamilla praised his defense, especially over at third base.
“Carter Williams’ defensive play at third was excellent,” the coach said.
Escamilla also pointed out that all district games are important, but this one was over the current top team in District 27-4A.
“We feel we can play with anyone in district,” Escamilla added.
The Hawks and Greyhounds meet up again Friday, April 14 at 6 p.m. at Boerne High School, located at 1 Greyhound Lane.
