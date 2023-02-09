The Community Resource and Recreation Center (CRRC) of Canyon Lake received a special delivery courtesy of the Canyon Lake High School baseball team’s community food drive.
Through the donation campaign the players collected more than $400 and two pallets of non-perishable items to stock the nonprofit’s food pantry.
“This was an initiative that was completely from them, which I think speaks a lot to their awareness of people in need, and their willingness to take initiative and do something about it,” said Tiffany Quiring, CRRC of Canyon Lake’s development director.
This is the sixth time the Hawks baseball team has hosted a community food drive, which began at the Canyon Lake High School campus before moving to get public support outside Brookshire Brothers.
While stationed at Brookshire Brothers on a Saturday, the players approached people inside the store to request food donations, which they could collect as they shopped. Some players stood outside the store asking for cash donations.
“Asking for money isn’t easy, and they are doing it to benefit the community of Canyon Lake,” Quiring said. “We hear a lot about how our high school kids or our middle school kids don’t have the social skills … (but) you have these young adults, these adolescents, out there talking to strangers, asking for help.”
Prior to the start of the drive, the team met with CRRC of Canyon Lake to assess the needs of the pantry while learning more about the nonprofit and how they serve the community.
Toilet paper, paper towels, shampoo, canned goods, cereal and bread were among some of the items in desperate need of replenishment following the holiday surge.
Along with empty shelves comes the uncertainty of knowing where the next donation is coming from and when it will arrive.
The CRRC of Canyon Lake food pantry often relies on donations from individuals and community businesses along with grants to fill their shelves, and the unpredictability of the economy and food availability can make serving the community more difficult.
“There’s something very unique about nonprofit workers, but there’s a certain level of stress that exists that you don’t know what’s coming in and when, and you don’t know if you’re gonna get that grant, you don’t know if somebody’s going to donate — there’s so much that is unknown,” Quiring said. “When large donations like this just show up and walk through the door we’re all relieved — we all breathe again … It helps remind us that there are people around us that are always trying to help the same people that we’re helping.”
In 2022 CRRC of Canyon Lake received more than 6,000 visitors to its food pantry, which stocks everything from non-perishable staples and hygiene products to dog food and fresh produce from the nonprofit’s community garden.
Quiring said she hopes the Hawks baseball team’s generosity will inspire and empower other youth to get involved in helping the community in different ways.
CRRC of Canyon Lake is always looking for help, whether it be through volunteering at the thrift store and community garden, dropping off donations or starting projects.
To find out more about CRRC of Canyon Lake or how to help visit https://www.crrcofcanyonlake.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.