CALDWELL — Canyon Lake’s baseball season ended Saturday, as it fell to Bellville in a two-game sweep in the area Class 5A UIL playoffs.
The Hawks lost 4-3 in game one Friday in Marion and dropped game two 3-1 the following day in Caldwell.
In the series opener, the team trailed 3-0 midway through the first inning. The Hawks finally scored in the bottom of the fourth off an RBI single from senior baseman Griffen Williams, slightly cutting into the deficit 3-1.
The Brahmas scored a run in the top of the fifth, but the Hawks responded the following frame as senior second baseman Travis Parma scored on a wild pitch. An RBI double from senior shortstop Hayden Baker brought the game within one at 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Hawks had opportunities to take the lead, but they left multiple runners stranded in both the sixth and seventh innings.
In game two, both teams were knotted up 1-1 midway through the third, but the Brahmas got a 2-1 lead in the following frame with an RBI single. They extended their advantage 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth.
The Hawks only had one hit in their final four innings.
The Hawks finish the year 22-10 overall, placing No. 2 in District 27-4A (10-5) with a bi-district championship.
