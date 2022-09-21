The Comal County Fair Association has named three longtime friends the winners of the Fair Queens Court.
The 2022 fair queen is Peyton Wirebaugh, the princess is Jacy Welch and duchess is Claire Schaeferkoeter.
Wirebaugh, a 16-year-old junior from Canyon High School, said the anticipation of hearing her name was nerve-racking, but she was happy to hear Claire and Jacy’s names being called because they are her best friends.
“I just knew I was going to be very sad if both of my two best friends made the court and I didn’t,” Wirebaugh said. “I would still be happy for whoever made it, but I’m very fortunate to have made the court with two of my really great friends.”
Schaeferkoeter, a 16-year-old junior from Smithson Valley High School, said she has known both girls since they were in the third grade.
“It feels really good to know that our core are all good friends,” Schaeferkoeter said.
Wirebaugh and Schaeferkoeter both grew up around the Fair Queen Contest, but Welch stepped out of her comfort zone and said she was happy when she was announced as the princess.
“I know it’s gonna be so much fun with these girls since I’ve known them forever — just getting closer with them and traveling with them to different parades,” Welch said.
The contest took place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Comal County Fairgrounds and continued a long tradition of crowning the top three contestants. Wirebaugh said she is excited to be queen because she has been a part of the fair her whole life.
“I have always looked up to the girls that wore the sashes, the sparkly dresses and the crowns,” Wirebaugh said. “Now to be one of them means so much to me.”
The three winners started Sunday’s competition with a meet-and-greet with the judges, then took turns with personal interviews and prepared for their stage portion of the contest.
The fair duchess said she was nervous throughout the day but relieved after her name was called.
“I felt like I had a good handful of competition because everyone could have won,” Schaeferkoeter said.
Welch, a 16-year-old junior who attends New Braunfels High School, said she surprised herself with how comfortable she was throughout the contest.
“I never felt nervous,” Welch said. “I just took a lot of deep breaths and tried to block my adrenaline, and speak slowly — and it worked.”
During the contest at the arts and craft building, the young ladies were judged on poise, presentation and their personality. Comal County Fair Association Chairman Jo Marie Montague said, after meeting with the girls following the contest, she knows they will do a good job representing the county.
“We need to make sure our court can interact with the public, are personable and approachable,” Montague said. “That’s what the judges are looking for on stage with their personality, and how grateful they are.”
The three friends are hoping to be an inspiration to future little girls, and look forward to being ambassadors while serving on the Fair Queens Court.
Wirebaugh, Welch and Schaeferkoeter are set to ride together at the Comal County Fair Parade on Friday, Sept. 23. They will also attend numerous fair activities and represent the county by participating in other out-of-town events over the course of the year.
