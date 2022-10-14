The Mid-Texas Symphony continues its 45th anniversary season this weekend with a performance of Beethoven’s “Pastorale Symphony,” while American violinist Eric Gratz brings his daring musical interpretations and stylistic versatility to German composer Felix Mendelssohn’s famous violin concerto.
The performance, with Akiko Fujimoto conducting, takes place Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center in New Braunfels.
Jason Irle, executive director of the Mid-Texas Symphony Society, said concert participants are in for a special experience this weekend.
“The program features two of the most famous masterworks of all time,” Irle said. “Our featured soloist, Eric Gratz, will bring a unique style and perfect intonation to Mendelssohn’s violin concerto. Join us for a musical journey through the sounds of nature and a breathtaking performance you don’t want to miss.”
Beethoven’s “Pastorale Symphony,” considered a masterclass work that forever defined “program music,” was featured in the 1940 Disney animated film “Fantasia.”
Gratz became the youngest concertmaster in North America in 2013 with the San Antonio Symphony at the age of 22.
Equally desired as a soloist, concertmaster, chamber musician and teacher, Gratz maintains a varied schedule that has taken him to four continents, performing in the world’s great concert halls with leading musicians.
His recent collaborations include Ukrainian-born violinist Vadim Gluzman, American pianist Orion Weiss, American pianist and conductor Jeffrey Kahane and American conductor and harpsichordist Jeanette Sorrell.
Notable festival and concert series appearances include Castleton Chamber Players, Mainly Mozart, Cactus Pear, Austin Chamber Music, Incontri Musicali, Musical Bridges Around the World and Música Ocupa.
His debut album of virtuoso works for violin and piano, with pianist Euntaek Kim, was released in 2016 on his own label.
It charted eleventh on the Billboard Classical, making it the top interdependent release in the United States for its first week.
Gratz also appeared on two other albums with San Antonio’s Olmos Ensemble, Olmos Live in 2016 and Made In France in 2019, performing works by John Harbison, Sergei Prokofiev and Maurice Ravel.
Additionally, he has served on competition juries from the local to the national level and is regularly invited to teach throughout the Texas university system.
A prizewinner of national and international competitions, Gratz holds degrees from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music.
Tickets and season packages are available at www.mtsymphony.org or call 830-463-5353.
