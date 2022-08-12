All of a sudden the world is spinning — the horizon tilts toward the sky and keeps moving until at last you fall and hit the ground.
The feeling of vertigo is nothing new to Canyon High School Assistant Band Director Catherine Alvarado, whose experience with vertigo inspired the band’s latest show.
Come showtime, the woodwind, brass and percussion sections will play music invoking the feeling of uneasiness associated with vertigo, which will be joined with movements mimicking its sensations.
“It’s the show that feels dizzy, off kilter — not tilted, but kind of tilted,” Alvarado said. “It’s just kind of feeling uneasy, and just like you’re about to fall over.”
After months of brainstorming, the planning team settled on giving an artistic spin to the feeling of vertigo. Following the decision, Steve Vaden, the band’s director, met with the team to plan.
“It’s a long process … one thing leads into the next,” Vaden said. “Once you have a concept, then you get music, and to get music, you get it written, and once you get the music written, you get the drill right.”
When setting the marching tone for “Vertigo,” Vaden imagined a character overwhelmed with dizziness in a time and place, which is visualized through an absence of color that adds more as the show progresses.
There is a spiral effect associated with the overarching theme — everything from the spiral props to the spiral-like formations of the band share the same uneasy, woozy feeling.
Modern music selections combined with classical numbers, movie scores such as Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” and sounds from movies like “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” help convey the feeling of falling.
“We always want (audiences) to be entertained,” Vaden said. “It’s an exciting show and is going to have some exciting music … What we want is for the visual concept to be portrayed clearly, so anybody watching could be like, ‘Oh, I get it, you know — vertigo.”
The Cougar Band abandoned summer Aug. 1 to resume practice with marching technique and fundamentals in the mornings before venturing inside to focus on music in the afternoons.
“They’ve been putting a lot of hard work in,” Vaden said. “It’s a little bit of a shock to the system for the kids, they spend all summer (at home) and then here we (are) … They’re excited about the show, and they like what they do, so they’re willing to put in the hard work.”
Along with summer, the pandemic caused a lapse in time spent marching. Now that COVID-19 has relaxed some, members of the band are ready to get to work.
“The past few years were kind of like COVID years,” said Maddie Brandenburger, a drum major in the band. “We had to lay low with band … (It’s) fun to get back into the full band swing and like (get the) full experience — long days, mornings in the hot sun.”
Brandenburger isn’t the only one excited for the return of marching band.
After months without band rehearsals, clarinet player and drum major Cameron Duhon — following a little hesitation — is looking forward to the new show.
“Over the last month (the show) has really grown on me — I’m really liking the show,” Duhon said. “It kind of sucks that we don’t get to march in it because they’re doing a lot of body movements and choreography … but we still get to conduct and keep time.”
Given the uniqueness of the show, drum major Aiden Riding is also disappointed he won’t be participating with the rest of the band.
“Compared to our freshman year show and our junior year, we’re doing more than we did last year, especially with the music and the choreography and dancing,” Riding said. “I am a little jealous, but I really like the music — it was a good choice.”
Come fall, the marching band will be performing selections from “Vertigo” under the bright lights of Cougar Stadium and will take it to competitions in October.
