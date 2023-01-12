SEGUIN — After falling to Smithson Valley in a blowout the week before, Canyon girls basketball rebounded on Tuesday night, defeating Seguin in a 39-36 game.
The low-scoring contest gives the Cougars a 4-15 overall record and an even .500 mark at 3-3 in district play.
The Matadors will have an opportunity for payback Friday, Feb. 3 at Canyon High School.
The Cougars will host Wagner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Canyon High School.
Canyon boys suffer fourth straight district loss, 67-60
Struggling to get traction in District 26-5A play this season, Canyon boys basketball remains winless in the group.
The Cougars fell to Seguin on Tuesday night in a 67-60 contest. They now sit at 6-19 overall and 0-4 in district.
The Cougars kept it close, down 16-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Matadors rallied in the second, extending their lead 40-26 at halftime.
Seguin continued to hold onto the lead at the end of the third, up 54-37. The Cougars responded with a 23-point fourth quarter, but the difference was too much to overcome.
Sophomore center Roman McFall led the team with 27 points, going 7-9 from the free throw line. Sophomore guard Chris Hernandez was second on the squad with 12 points, making the Cougars’ only two 3-pointers.
Canyon will face Seguin again Friday, Feb. 3, this time on the road at Seguin High School.
The Cougars will head on the road, facing Wagner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in San Antonio.
NBCA gets 1st district win
New Braunfels Christian boys basketball bounced back from its first district loss last week to Lutheran, defeating The Christian School at Castle Hills 67-57 for its first district win Tuesday night.
The Wildcats now sit at an even .500, 10-10 overall and 1-1 in district play.
Junior shooting guard Parker Joseph led the team with 33 points and seven boards, followed by sophomore point guard Crew Wright with 20 points, five boards and three assists.
Sophomore Calvin Little had 10 rebounds, freshman Bridger Elrod had five assists and junior Dallas Pertuis had three steals.
The Wildcats face the Eagles again later in the month Friday, Jan. 27 in San Antonio. As for now, they will head on the road to play Keystone at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 in San Antonio.
