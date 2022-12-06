After winning three straight games at the Jimmy K Classic over the weekend, the Canyon girls basketball team lost to East Central in a nail-biter.
The Cougars lost 53-51 in overtime. The loss gives Canyon a 4-10 record overall, as the team is one game away from starting district play.
Against the Hornets, the Cougars were down in the first half before rallying to tie the contest at 44-44. East Central got the edge in overtime, outscoring Canyon 9-7 in the extra period and grabbing the win.
Three Cougars finished with double-digit points. Junior small forward Hadley Sauceda had a team-high 12 points, seconded by senior point guard Emery Black and senior small forward Maggie McFall with 11 each.
Freshman shooting guard Carlee Sturm finished with eight points, while junior center Kennedie Manning had five.
The Cougars will take their show on the road against Clemens at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Clemens High School in Schertz.
