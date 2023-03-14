In its final regular season match, Canyon girls soccer defeated Wagner in a 6-0 shutout during senior night on Monday.
It was the Cougars’ second win over the Thunderbirds, having beaten them 4-0 on Feb. 17. Canyon is now 18-5 on the year and ends District 26-5A play with an 11-3 league record.
In the contest, the Cougars scored an impressive five goals in the first half for a 5-0 lead. Another goal in the second half gave the squad the decisive win.
The Cougars will now focus their attention on the bi-district round of the playoffs from March 23-25.
Cougars finish regular season with 0-0 draw
SAN ANTONIO — After solidifying a playoff berth in its previous match, Canyon boys soccer finished its regular season with a 0-0 draw against Wagner on Tuesday.
The Cougars sit with an 11-8-3 record overall and finish District 26-5A play (8-4-2) in fourth place in the league standings.
The contest was a gritty matchup between both teams. Canyon senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers played the full 80 minutes, allowing zero goals and grabbing three saves.
The Cougars will move on to the bi-district round of the UIL playoffs against Rouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24 on the road.
