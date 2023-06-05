AUSTIN — Canyon softball’s historic 2023 season came to an end Saturday.
The Cougars fell to the No. 1-ranked Montgomery Lake Creek Lions 8-0 in the Class 5A state championship game at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Appearing in their first state title game since 2018, the Coogs came into the contest as the only undefeated team in the state with a 32-0 record. They defeated Colleyville Heritage 2-0 in the semifinal round.
On the other hand, the Lions (44-1), the reigning Class 5A state champion, shut out semifinal opponent Frisco Heritage 9-0, and they continued that trend in the following round.
The Lions were first on the board at the top of the first with an RBI double out to left field for a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars held strong the following two innings as senior pitcher Haley Carmona compiled three strikeouts and only allowed one hit in that span.
The floodgates opened at the start of the fourth as the Lions hit a two-RBI single, bringing their lead to 3-0. They scored three more at the top of the fifth with a two-run double and a sac bunt soon after, going up 6-0.
A pair of RBI singles at the top of the sixth gave the Lions their final runs for an 8-0 cushion.
The Cougars struggled at bat through the entire contest, as they were unable to secure a base hit until the bottom of the sixth when shortstop Riley Hester singled on a bunt to the pitcher. It was their lone hit of the contest.
Despite the loss, Canyon junior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin and junior center fielder Harley Vestal were UIL 5A All-State Tournament selections.
The Cougars finish the year 32-1 as District 26-5A champs, Region IV-5A champs and state finalists for the third time in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.