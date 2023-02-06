Canyon girls basketball grabbed its second and third straight wins in back-to-back games over Smithson Valley and Seguin.
With the victories, the Cougars (11-19 overall, 7-6 in district) are now playoff bound, placing fourth in District 26-5A play.
They started the week with a contest against the Rangers. In their last meeting on Jan. 6, the Rangers blew out the Cougars 66-44.
This time, the Cougars bounced back with a 47-45 win. A rebound and two points from freshman shooting guard Maia Aldrich broke the 45-45 tie for a Canyon win.
Senior point guard Emery Black led the team with 12 points, seconded by senior small forward Ella Wommack with 10. Senior small forward Maggie McFall scored seven points, and junior center Kennedie Manning had six.
The Cougars returned the following night by defeating the Matadors in a 35-21 defensive contest.
Tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter, the Cougars outscored their opponent 10-3 for a 17-10 lead at halftime.
The Matadors could not catch up, as the Cougars pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Black led the team again with 14 points, followed by junior small forward Hadley Sauceda and McFall with five points each.
The Cougars will take on Wagner on the road to close the regular season on the road at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 3 in San Antonio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.