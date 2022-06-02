The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Office at Canyon Lake is closed to the public for for infrastructure improvements, USACE officials announced on Wednesday.
Contracted renovations to the front of the building began Tuesday, said Clay Church, Corps Fort Worth District public information officer.
“The anticipated impacts to the lake office for public access should only be for a minimum amount of time,” Church said. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and support as these essential renovations and improvements are made to the facility.”
Canyon Lake Manager Javier E. Pérez Ortiz said the security upgrades include a new monitoring system and lighting in the front of the building. Perez Ortiz said the contractor should wrap the initial stages of work in about two weeks.
In the meantime, Corps staffers are available by appointment only between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 830-964-3341. Ortiz said only those calling ahead will be able to enter the building during the construction as per the Corps safety and security guidelines.
For more, visit https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/canyon, the Corps’ Fort Worth District website at www.swf.usace.army.mil, and social media at https://about.me/usacefortworth.
