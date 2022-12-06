GEORGETOWN — Canyon boys basketball continued its tough stretch through non-district, going 0-4 in the Jack Frost Tournament Dec. 1-3.
With losses coming at the hands of Leander, Round Rock, Reagan and Richardson Berkner, the Cougars (4-9) bring their losing streak to seven straight.
On Thursday, the Cougars opened the tourney against the Lions, falling 53-24. Despite keeping it close at 24-20 at halftime, Canyon was outscored 29-4 in the second half, going scoreless in the third quarter.
The Cougars shot 21% (8-38 FG) from the field, 25% (4-16 3PT) from beyond the arc and 80% (4-5 FT) from the foul line.
Sophomore guard Chris Hernandez led the team with 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 1-1 FT), seconded by senior guard Keelan Harris with seven (2-12 FG, 1-7 3PT, 2-2 FT).
They returned Friday morning to face Round Rock the following, losing 62-42. The Dragons held control throughout, holding a double-digit lead for most of the contest.
They shot 41.6% (15-36 FG) from the floor, 36% (5-14 3PT) from three and 33% (7-21 FT) from the line.
Harris led the way with 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3PT, 6-9 FT), followed by sophomore guard Kaleb Gainer with six (3-6 FG) and Hernandez with five (2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT).
In game three, later that evening, the Cougars fell to Reagan 54-38. The game was a single-digit at halftime as the Rattlers led 33-24, but they held on to grab the win.
The Cougars had two players in double figures. Harris led with 11 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT), seconded by Hernandez with 10 (4-8 FG, 2-4 3PT).
Gainer had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 FT), and sophomore center Kindru Walker had six (3-4 FG).
On Saturday against Berkner, the matchup was much closer as the Cougars lost 62-59. They held a 25-18 lead at halftime, but the Rams tied the ball game at 42-42 in the third before grabbing the win.
Hernandez (4-10 FG, 3-7 3PT, 1-6 FT) and senior guard Beck Hudson (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-3 FT) led the team with 12 points each.
Gainer had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 FT), Walker had eight (4-5 FG) and Harris had seven (2-8 FG, 1-7 3PT, 2-2 FT).
The Cougars will be back on the court in the River City Classic starting Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Cougar Den.
