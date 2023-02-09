SAN ANTONIO — After defeating Tivy in its last contest last week, Canyon boys soccer (5-6-1 overall, 2-2 in district) lost 4-0 on the road Pieper Tuesday night.
Despite giving up four goals in the contest, senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers had four saves in 80 minutes of play.
The Cougars will host Smithson Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Cougar Stadium.
Cougars suffer first district loss to Pieper
On Tuesday, Canyon girls soccer lost its first district match in a 2-1 bout to Pieper at home Tuesday night.
The loss ends the Cougars’ (10-3 overall, 3-1 in district) six-straight match win streak. They currently sit in third place in the District 26-5A standings.
The Cougars will head on the road to face Smithson Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.
Rangers sit atop District 26-5A standings
SPRING BRANCH — Smithson Valley girls soccer (12-0 overall, 4-0 in district) remains undefeated, taking down Veterans Memorial 9-0 Tuesday night.
Senior forward Malia Thalman had a hat trick with three goals. Senior defender Kaili Castillo, junior forward Alex Smithwick, senior forward Sabrina Taber, senior midfielder Emma Siebold, freshman midfielder Morgan Heintz and junior defender Wrilyn Shippey each scored one goal.
Castillo and senior midfielder Arianna Monnin each had two assists. Thalman, Heintz, Taber and junior midfielder Jordan Todd each had one assist.
Senior goalkeeper Abby Thompson played 50 minutes, allowing no goals. Senior goalkeeper Jacy White played the final 30 minutes with one save, allowing no goals.
The Rangers will host Canyon at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Ranger Stadium in Spring Branch.
