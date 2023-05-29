SAN ANTONIO — For the first time since 2019, Canyon softball is state bound.
The Cougars (31-0) won the Region IV-5A final Saturday, sweeping Comal ISD and District 26-5A rival Smithson Valley (27-18) 2-0.
Canyon took game one in a 10-0 run-rule shutout Friday evening before prevailing in a tougher game two, 4-1, Saturday afternoon.
After struggling in game one, the Rangers got on the board first as Arianna Capek hit an RBI single out to left field for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
The Cougars tied up the ballgame 1-1 at the top of the fourth as left fielder Markaylee Maldonado hit an RBI single.
Both squads were knotted until the top of the seventh. With two Canyon runners on first and second, McKenzie Stindt laid down a bunt to bring both home for a 3-1 advantage and made her way to third base.
A sac-fly by Riley Hester later in the frame gave the Cougars a 4-1 cushion and, ultimately, the series sweep.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona had another strong outing in the circle with 13 strikeouts, allowing four hits, one run and two walks.
The loss ends the Rangers’ 2023 campaign. Despite starting their season with a challenging 1-8 start, they made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and to their first region final since 2013.
As for the Coogs, this will be their fifth state appearance all-time. They face Colleyville Heritage in the state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2 at Red and Charline McCombs Field on the University of Texas campus in Austin.
