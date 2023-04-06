SAN ANTONIO — In game one of its two-game series, Canyon baseball defeated Pieper in a 5-2 contest Tuesday night.
The Cougars improve to 17-5 overall and 6-1 in District 26-5A and sit atop league standings tied with Smithson Valley and Pieper.
In the contest, the Cougars started off with a 4-0 lead at the top of the first, providing enough cushion for the win.
Isaac Yruretagoyena led the squad with two hits and two runs. Junior shortstop Deuce Adams, right fielder Elijah Farley, first baseman Will Canalichio and Tripp Villanueva each had one RBI.
Adams also had two stolen bases.
Pitcher Bron Farr got the win through six innings, allowing six hits and two runs while striking out one and walking one. Both teams will finish the series at 3 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Canyon High School.
Coogs grab 10th shutout win
KERRVILLE — Canyon softball earned its 10th shutout Tuesday night as they defeated Tivy 6-0.
The Cougars continue their dominant run, as they are still unbeaten at 19-0 overall and 9-0 in District 26-5A play.
In the contest, junior Harley Vestal went 4-4 at the plate, hitting for the cycle and three RBIs. Senior catcher Dee Dee Baldwin had a solo homer on the evening.
Senior pitcher Haley Carmona picked up the win, pitching a complete game, allowing two hits and striking out 14 batters.
The Cougars will head on the road to play Boerne-Champion at 2 p.m. Friday, April 7 at Champion High School in Boerne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.