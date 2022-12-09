Nearly a decade ago the University of Texas at San Antonio wasn’t what it is today.
The school wasn’t rolling in football championships or attending national marching band competitions, and was mostly known as a stepping stone to the University of Texas at Austin.
That all changed when the school decided to create an identity for itself and give its students a sense of community by adding a football team — and by extension — a marching band.
When Canyon High School alum Aaron Collins heard they were starting a marching band he abandoned his plans of transferring to be a part of something that had never been done in UTSA history.
“It’s about helping develop a sense of tradition, and being part of the first, and kind of an act of selflessness, and it may not mean as much to us now but down the road and seeing where the program’s going to go,” Collins said. “Those of us who (were there) the first year committed to it for the first couple of years because we knew that what we created and what we established was going to be here for years to come.”
Starting from scratch, band members were tasked with helping design uniforms, write the fight song and create the alma mater.
When the first UTSA football game rolled around there were 60,000 spectators in the stands to usher in a new chapter for the school — current students and graduates.
“We weren’t just representing the current students, we were also representing the underrepresented students that graduated UTSA back in 1980,” Collins said. “When it was strictly a commuter campus, when it had a bad reputation of it was an easy school to go to, it was a cheap school to go to, there was no tradition, there was no history … but it was not what it was when they graduated, and they have a greater sense of pride.”
During his time at UTSA Collins launched a program called Spirit of San Antonio (SOSA) Crew — named after the marching band’s moniker.
The program allowed high school juniors and seniors to spend the day with the marching band to give them insight into what collegiate marching band is all about.
Similarly, Collins created a summer band camp for high school and middle school students — band camps like the ones the now Hays High School band director attended and credits with helping him stay in music.
Four years into the marching band Collins helped head up the alumni organization.
The alumni organization initiated its first inductees into the hall of fame this fall at a university football game — little did Collins know he was meant to be part of it.
After missing the game last year, it was strongly suggested he attend this year’s game where his accomplishments were awarded with a spot in the SOSA Hall of Fame.
Collins almost didn’t make it — deciding last minute to go.
“I got there and (they were) like, ‘Oh, good. I’m glad you’re here (because) you’re getting inducted today,’ and I was like, ‘Well, I would have dressed a lot better,’” Collins said. “It’s not the world’s highest honor or anything like that, but it’s just nice to be recognized for the work you do.”
While Collins’ time marching in the SOSA band came to an end several years ago, the skills and opportunities he got during his time served him in his future career path.
He wouldn’t be where he is today if he hadn’t stayed.
Collins owes much of his success to his time at UTSA, but also to the Comal ISD band instructors who helped him and inspired his future career as an associate band director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.