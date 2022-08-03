During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, people steered clear of visits to doctors — especially cancer screenings.
Groups like The Institute for Public Health and Education Research are playing catch up by hosting a cancer screening summit at the McKenna Events Center on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. to encourage people to get the care they need.
The nonprofit organization’s first summit since the pandemic will focus on spreading information and awareness on cancer screenings for four types of cancer: breast, colon, prostate and lung.
Several health professionals are scheduled to talk at the summit to provide those in attendance with valuable resources in the community. They will also be discussing the latest technology being used to detect various forms of cancer in hopes of encouraging people to get checked out regularly by their clinicians — something that has been lapsing as a result of the pandemic.
“This year we’re doing a community health summit on community commitment to cancer screening,” said Dr. Carlos Campos, the chairman of the group’s board. “The reason we’re doing that is because we’re finding that primary care clinicians are seeing that a lot of people have not been seen by the doctor because of the pandemic, and now they’re coming back to see us and guess what, we’re picking up cancers that we should have picked up a year or two years ago.”
According to a national survey released by the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions in January 2021, about 40% of Americans didn’t feel comfortable or safe going to see a doctor when there was still a significant risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Screenings for breast, colon and prostate cancer declined significantly during the start of the pandemic and overall, the pandemic caused an estimated 9.3 million people to miss out on potentially life saving cancer screenings, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Cancer screenings are an effective way to detect cancer at early stages giving doctors time to eradicate it before it has a chance to spread to the rest of the body. The institute is trying to prevent this by proving that some cancer screenings today can be relatively easy, less time consuming and noninvasive.
“Go back to (your clinicians), and make sure that you get screened for prostate, lung, colon and breast cancer,” Dr. Campos said. “(These are) new screening techniques that we’re (talking about) — don’t be afraid of it. (If) we can pick it up early, we can save your life.”
In addition to guest speakers, the event will have several booths set up offering information and resources on health and wellness. Attendees will also be able to get their blood pressure and blood sugar checked, and meet with health care providers in the community.
The summit will also be handing out free boxed lunches to those who registered ahead of time so that guests won’t have to break for lunch and miss out on valuable information. To register for the event or to access more information on the institute and its work in the community visit https://bit.ly/3zRyMUr .
