With help from the Comal Forward Committee the Comal ISD Board of Trustees is progressing toward finalizing the propositions to be included in the 2023 bond following discussion Thursday evening.
Since the first bond package was presented to the board, the amount has grown by $20 million — the slight increase still not posing any additional money for taxpayers.
Like the original $588 million bond package, the new one prioritized district growth, safety and security, infrastructure and technology.
After revisiting the first proposition, which included three new elementary schools, a new middle school and land purchases, the committee stuck with most of the initial proposal.
Along with the bigger purchases, the committee suggested upgrading campus safety and security for longevity, creating an outdoor shaded structure for Canyon Middle School and building an additional classroom at Davenport High School.
For the second go-around the committee added a Smithson Valley High School dance studio and an improvement to the Canyon High School campus entry on the I-35 access road.
Athletic propositions, which historically pose a challenge to pass, include a replacement tennis court for Canyon High School priced at a little over $4 million and bleacher replacement and expansion at Canyon Lake High School and Davenport High School for nearly $9 million.
Less pricier items on the new bond proposition are new entry gates and a new press box for Canyon Lake High School.
One of the biggest items up for consideration is an upgrade to campus safety and security.
The new system comes at an estimated price tag of over $17 million while the technology expansion will run $28 million.
The board of trustees will continue to review the suggestions and discuss them at an upcoming board workshop before possibly calling a bond election at the Feb. 16 board meeting.
If called, the 2023 bond will be included in the May 6 election along with two open trustee spots, including District 3, which is currently held by Board President Jason York.
Two important decisions were also placed upon the board’s shoulders Thursday — drawing school boundary lines and choosing the district calendar.
When deciding the academic calendar for the next school year, the district turned to the community, which included talks with New Braunfels ISD administrators, for advice.
After receiving feedback the board was presented with two calendar options with only minor differences between them.
The first option would be given a start date of Tuesday, Aug. 22 and consists of a mid-winter break from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19. Option two presents a Monday, Aug. 21 start date and includes an extra day of mid-winter break, which begins Feb. 15.
After reviewing both calendars the board ultimately chose to adopt the second option, which received the majority of community support, for the 2023-2024 calendar.
Lastly, Comal Creek Elementary School will welcome students who live west of Morningside Elementary between I-35 and FM 482.
The elementary school situated across from Danville Middle School is scheduled to open in time for the 2023-2024 school year.
