As the Texas state legislature prepares for the 2023 session, Comal County’s state lawmakers have begun prefiling bills for consideration.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, is listed as a primary author of eight bills as of Monday afternoon.
Public education issues are at the heart of the New Braunfels Republican’s proposals.
Dan Isett, a spokesperson for Sen. Campbell’s office, said that “empowering parents” of students is top of mind for the Senator and for all Texans.
One of Campbell’s bills would require public elementary and secondary schools to display the founding documents of the United States if a poster or framed copy is donated to the school.
Senate Bill 164 builds upon a recent state law that requires schools to display donated copies of the national motto, “In God we Trust.”
Campbell’s bill lists founding documents as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and Essays 10 and 57 of the Federalist Papers.
“It shows their importance to our history and to our culture to display those prominently, and to make sure Texas schoolchildren have access to those documents and know just how important a role they play in our country and in our society,” Isett said.
The two Federalist Papers essays, written by James Madison, discuss the merits of the Constitution and a representative government.
The bill would also create a “founding principles” elective class that focuses on those documents and other writings of the nation’s earliest leaders.
Campbell has also proposed a wide-ranging “parental rights” bill.
Senate Bill 165 would require parental consent before instruction with visual or written material involving “violence, profanity, illegal substance use, nudity, or sexual content.”
The bill would not apply to written instruction that references violence “as part of a depiction of a historical event.”
Materials in required textbooks are also excluded from the bill.
The proposed legislation would require parental consent before certain social experiments in classroom instruction.
Isett referenced a Northside ISD incident from earlier this year where students were divided up by hair color.
Children with lighter hair colors were treated differently during an activity meant to teach about social injustices and segregation.
“If a teacher is going to have a social experiment like that … parents should be involved in that discussion,” Isett said.
If the bill passes, the Texas Education Agency would audit the curriculum of each school district “to ensure compliance with applicable federal and state law.”
The TEA would publish a list of school districts that don’t comply.
Districts would notify parents of the audit results and their plan to bring the curriculum into compliance with state and federal law.
Parental appeals of school district or state education policies could also become confidential under the proposed legislation.
Another bill would remove a 2024 expiration date for a law Campbell passed last year involving parental consent for sex-ed instruction in schools.
Campbell’s other bills are related to the Texas Council on Environmental Quality’s permitting and hearings processes and workplace violence prevention programs in healthcare facilities.
Rep. Carrie Isaac, a Republican elected earlier this month to House District 73, had not yet prefiled any legislation as of Monday afternoon.
The session begins on Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.