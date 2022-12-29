The City of Garden Ridge, which recently marked the 50th anniversary of its founding, is looking to give its iconic water tower sitting in the heart of the city a howling makeover.
Ever since Davenport High School moved just outside the city’s limits, Garden Ridge has gone full wolf — adopting the mascot as part of the city’s identity.
“We’ve been waiting for a long time for local schools to open up for us,” Garden Ridge Mayor Robb Erickson said. “We were really excited about Danville Middle School opening up and then we were just thrilled about Davenport High School … We’ve fully embraced it.”
To honor the city’s school pride, Garden Ridge plans to commemorate the wolf by painting it on the water tower for all to see and light it up at night to tell passersby the Wolves once again reign victorious.
Starting with a neutral white light, the color will shift to maroon to celebrate the school’s achievements in athletics, the arts, academics and beyond.
“We’re really trying to show everybody, ‘Hey, here we are’ — here’s Garden Ridge,” Erickson said. “We’ve been kind of hidden away for a long time, but no more, we want to be a powerhouse with our teams, our academic teams, our band, drama, theatre, football — you name it. We want to be out there embracing our kids and embracing our community.”
In June 2021 Davenport’s athletic coordinator, James Zimmerhanzel, approached the mayor with an idea to boost school spirit using the water tower — Erickson was excited.
When summer 2021 rolled around, Erickson brought it to city council; they embraced the idea with open arms and set out to make it happen.
With every school added, the residents of Garden Ridge have shown their support each step of the way — this latest project is no different.
In the fall the city hosted the school’s homecoming parade, which was met with a large crowd, and during the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony the Garden Ridge Elementary School choir and Davenport High School jazz ensemble were there to ring in the holiday.
“It’s fun to watch the community grow and come together,” Erickson said. “Wolf Nation is part of that … and Davenport America.”
Even though the school is only a few years old, the wolf community has a lot to be proud of.
This year Davenport’s varsity football team made it to the playoffs, the girls volleyball team won the area title and the high school’s band placed seventh in the 4A UIL State Marching Band Contest.
The city’s seal will remain on the water tower, but once complete the addition of the wolf will face the stadium as a shining beacon of pride — pride in the school and pride in Garden Ridge.
“To be able to have the wolf head up there and then be able to light it up … and have it on city property — that’s part of Garden Ridge’s identity now — Wolves Nation,” Erickson said.
Raising the funds for the project hasn’t been an easy task for the city fitting the bill.
With support from the school’s athletic booster club, the city launched a GoFundMe campaign last summer and raised just under $5,000.
Eventually time ran out and the page closed under the tight time limit and the funds raised were refunded to donors leaving the city to start from scratch.
The city has since relaunched the GoFundMe page to help reach its $15,000 goal. Overall, the project will cost the city around $30,000.
Once the city receives the necessary funds to bring the wolf to life, the project will take about a week or two to finish.
To contribute to the project visit https://gofund.me/d9cc06a7.
