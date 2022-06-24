In May 2021, Sheriff Mark Reynolds and New Braunfels police Chief Keith Lane — citing the need to focus on county and city jurisdictions — mutually agreed to disband the Comal County Metro Narcotics Task Force, which since 1994 had made hundreds of arrests that led to as many convictions of narcotics and other felony offenders over the years.
Then, they pledged to continue working together in joint operations, and on Friday they cited the recent effort that took several varieties of illegal drugs — many already packaged or prepped for distribution — out of a Spring Branch home Wednesday afternoon.
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team teamed with the New Braunfels Police Department in executing a warrant at a residence in the 7000 block of Apache Moon in Spring Branch around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
She said the joint effort yielded eight ounces of mushrooms, 10 ounces of LSD, and 1,289 grams of prescription pills and $17,620 in cash. Also seized were 27 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms “and a large amount of ammunition,” Smith added.
Officers also confiscated 90 ounces of marijuana in 21 marijuana plants, along with several THC products that included 40 grams of vaping cartridges, 29 ounces of vaping wax, and 49 ounces of edibles.
Jules Falcon, a 23-year-old at the residence when the warrant was executed, was charged with one count of manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 and 400 grams, and an outstanding warrant on the same charge that was issued April 5, 2022. He was released from Comal County Jail after posting $90,000 in bonds Thursday.
Smith said the search warrant stemmed from a previous investigation and that details will not be released at this time.
“More charges are pending as the investigation continues,” Smith said.
Reynolds and Lane cited Wednesday’s raid was served as an example of both agencies’ mutual cooperation in getting drugs off local streets.
“Often times, (the cases) we’re working on are the same,” Reynolds said. “The narcotics activity does not know jurisdictional lines. Only by working together as partners that we are able to deter this type of activity, and shows what happens when we work and collaborate together.”
Added Lane: “The NBPD Street Crimes Unit, just like our counterparts in Comal County, continues to have great success taking dangerous drugs and criminals off the streets,” he said. “Operations like the one this week highlight how well our agencies work together to make the New Braunfels and Comal County community safer.”
