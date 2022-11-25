Two weeks ago, Tony East and his wife had just moved into their home near Gruene Hall.
Avid bicyclists, they had fallen in love with New Braunfels’ history and weather — a welcome change from the dreary, rainy days at their previous home in Seattle.
But when Tony sat down to work one afternoon following a lunch in town, he noticed his MacBook was gone.
Not only that, but his treasured Pinarello bicycle was nowhere to be found.
Their home had been robbed.
“I bought that bike in Italy and rode it around in Italy, so it’s sentimental,” East said. “But it would also be ridiculously expensive to replace.”
East called the Chain Link Bicycle Shop while he waited for a New Braunfels Police Department officer to arrive.
“That shop is really involved in the biking community here,” he said. “I called them and said, ‘Look, I know this is weird, but I just had a really expensive bike taken from me, just in case it shows up.’ They go, ‘Well, we don’t usually buy bicycles, but we’ll keep an eye out.’”
There was no sign of forced entry, and the two items were all that was missing.
East drove to Home Depot to buy new locks for his home.
His phone rang as he walked through the parking lot. It was the Chain Link employees, with an unusual message.
A man had called the shop looking to sell a Pinarello that matched the description of East’s bike.
He called the NBPD officer, who hatched a plan to catch the bicycle bandit. The suspect would bring the bike into the shop for a test ride.
“This officer said, ‘Listen we’ll be ready, as soon as he sets foot in the door just text us, and we’ll be there,’” East said.
Before the day was over, NBPD had arrested the suspect at the shop. East soon had his bike loaded on his vehicle rack and the laptop safely secured in the car.
“The bike shop people are lovely, and they have a great little business there,” East said. “The New Braunfels PD was so stellar. They could have easily just taken the report and said they would follow up later. But they went that extra mile.”
