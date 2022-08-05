Budgets and bonds are on the New Braunfels City Council agenda during two separate sessions taking place Monday.
During a 4:30 p.m. meeting, City Manager Robert Camareno is expected to introduce the city’s fiscal year 2023 budget and plan of municipal services.
Council members are expected to consider approval of a proposed tax rate and schedule public hearings on the budget and tax rate during the early session.
The 6 p.m. agenda includes consideration of a bond issuance not to exceed $16 million to support projects on the 2013 and 2019 bond programs.
Council members are also expected to consider a bond issuance not to exceed $10 million to support several critical public safety initiatives that were originally considered for the 2023 bond program, including public safety radio replacement, fire ladder truck replacement, Fire Station No. 5 renovation and expansion and police command vehicle replacement.
Also during Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, Ian Taylor, chief executive officer of New Braunfels Utilities will deliver presentations on the utilities’ cost of power and the resources and drought management plan.
Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
Full agendas are available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
Both sessions will take place in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meetings will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.newbraunfels.gov.
