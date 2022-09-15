The last thing then 8-year-old Loren Ellison (Steves) wanted was to arrive at school with curlers in her hair — but it was all for the queen.
“I was hiding in the bathroom crying because I had curlers in my hair and I didn’t want to go to school like that — not knowing that what I was doing (later) was way cooler than the fact that I had curlers in my hair,” Steves said.
Everything the third grader wore — from the hat resting on top of her freshly made brown curls to the socks on her feet — were meticulously selected for a royal audience.
That was exactly how Steves looked that day in May 1991 as she impatiently waited on the tarmac in Austin for the Concorde carrying Queen Elizabeth II to arrive.
When the jet finally landed, Steves watched as, one by one, people began to file from the aircraft, and with each female passenger exiting asked, “Is that her?” until the answer became, “Yes.”
For Steves, the sight of the Queen of the United Kingdom was somewhat of a letdown.
“Of course 8-year-old me, I’m expecting a crown, and a cape, and the fire thingy she holds,” Steves said. “She’s like in a floral dress just like me and a cute little yellow hat — just like I had a hat on and everything, and I went, ‘That’s it?’”
From below, Steves watched the queen descend the stairs to a royal salute and “God Save the Queen” with Prince Philip trailing behind the British monarch.
With feet firmly planted on the ground, the queen began greeting each person, inching ever so closely to the girl with a bouquet of flowers in her hands.
All the last-minute hair changes and hastened training she had received that day boiled down to this single choreographed moment.
Face to face with the queen, Steves handed over the bouquet the girl was underwhelmed by, being mindful not to touch the royal, and curtsied while uttering the line she agonizingly practiced — “Your majesty.”
Unbeknownst to Steves, the queen wasn’t the only royal she met that day.
“Then (there was) this guy standing next to (the queen who) kept smiling at me,” Steves said. “He (was) very nice, very gentlemanly, and I was just like, ‘What’s up with this guy just hanging around?’”
It turns out the tall man staring back at her was none other than Prince Philip.
“It wasn’t until I watched the clip (on YouTube), that I didn’t realize that other people behind her were important too, or who they were at all,” she said.
The rest was a whirlwind for Steves — an exhilarating blur of being passed around from adult to adult, and whisked away in the motorcade back to the Texas Capitol to be reunited with her parents.
It’s not everyday someone meets the queen, but Steves — a graduate of Canyon High School — was fortunate to have all the right connections to land the job.
At the time of the queen’s visit, Lee Cooke was serving as mayor of Austin — he was also a proud uncle to a bright eyed 8-year-old girl.
It was at a dinner with her parents, aunt and uncle that the topic of the queen’s visit was brought up, and that’s when the opportunity presented itself.
“I didn’t know what was going on, but my uncle was like, ‘I’m actually looking for an 8-year-old brown eyed brown haired girl to help me with a very important mission,’” Steves said. “They asked, would I want to present (the queen) flowers when she came, and I was like, ‘That’s cool.’ I was more excited about getting out of school, honestly.”
As a child, Steves didn’t understand what an honor it was to meet the queen, and the experience didn’t hit her until she was old enough to appreciate it, but remembers it fondly.
“(Now) I feel really honored because I understand how few people actually got to meet with her face to face,” she said. “Back then the whole level did not hit me. I knew something big was going on. It’s not every day you walk out onto a tarmac with a 21 (sword) salute up in the air above you, and I thought that was really cool … but now I’m very honored.”
Since the queen’s passing, Steves has reflected back on the experience, even digging up a copy of that day’s itinerary.
On the itinerary Steves is referred to as “girl hands flowers to the queen,” but on her aunt’s copy it was scribbled out to say, “Loren Ellison (Steves) hands flowers to the queen,” so anyone reading would know who was the girl that handed flowers to the queen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.