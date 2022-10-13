To shine a light on domestic violence the Crisis Center of Comal County (CCCC) honored victims and survivors with a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening at Main Plaza.
The vigil coincided with Domestic Violence Awareness Month — a month that connects organizations that help those experiencing domestic violence while educating people on the issue.
“It’s creating awareness,” said Julie Strentzsch, CCCC chief executive officer. “It is letting people know that there are women and men who are victims and helping them understand how to create survivors … so that individuals who are impacted by domestic violence can walk along someone, get to the end of the journey, or somewhere along the path and understand that life can be different for them.”
For over 35 years, the crisis center has helped men, women and their families leave situations of domestic (and sexual) violence in hopes of changing the course of their lives.
During the ceremony, one survivor stepped up to share the story of how the crisis center changed her life.
Heather Harrison grew up in a household with a father whose bi-polar disorder went undiagnosed — and he self-medicated with alcohol.
While Harrison’s father didn’t often use physical violence against her mother, one night she overheard her father strike her mother, which led to overheard suggestions of getting her mother help.
One night Harrison’s mother came in with two garbage bags and instructed her to put all of her and her sister’s belongings inside because they wouldn’t be returning.
Harrison and her family were ushered to the crisis center where they stayed until they could get back on their feet.
During their stay the crisis center helped them get everything needed for a fresh start such as housing and applying for food assistance programs.
“They gave us the support and guidance that we needed to be able to get our lives on track,” Harrison said.
Harrison said her experience at the crisis center changed her life with the help they gave to restart her and her family’s lives, and gave her an example of what it means to serve your community.
“There’s a lot of people who have faced this, and I don’t think that I’m special or unique, and or even the worst,” Harrison said. “I think there’s so (many) more (people) out there that need this help. I’m extremely grateful for the support that the Women’s Shelter of Comal County (now CCCC) provided to us.”
In 2021 the crisis center served 715 domestic violence clients and served 177 clients dealing with sexual assault or abuse — some experiencing domestic violence as well. Through the work of the crisis center, they helped turn 192 victims of domestic violence into survivors.
The number of sexual assault and domestic violence clients has increased by 26% since last year, and over the course of two years the crisis center helped nearly 900 clients dealing with domestic violence.
“While we do a great job and we fight a good fight, not every victim makes it to be a survivor,” Strentzsch said.
In Comal County and its surrounding areas 19 men and women lost their lives to domestic violence.
Those in attendance paid tribute to those lives by listening to each name read aloud accompanied by a moment of silence.
While holding events like these can be tough, Mildred Monreal, CCCC chief development officer, feels they’re necessary to open a dialogue and let people know about available resources.
“It’s like as my shirt reads (break the silence and end domestic violence) break the silence and talk,” Monreal said. “It’s what we need to talk about.”
For many years the crisis center has worked closely with first responders to help people in domestic violence and sexual assault situations. Most recently they were there when the crisis center caught fire.
CCCC used the event as an opportunity to thank them by recognizing everything the New Braunfels Police Department, New Braunfels Fire Department and the Comal County Sheriff’s Department does for the community.
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault or domestic violence, you can call the crisis center’s 24/7 hotline at 1-800-434-8013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.