New Braunfels head boys basketball coach David Brawner was named the recipient of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Don Coleman Outstanding Coach Award for Class 6A.
The award comes at the heels of the 2022-23 campaign, where Brawner led the Unicorns to a program-best 29-6 overall record, going 8-2 in district, giving them second-place standing in District 27-6A. At one point in the year, the team won 19 out of 20 straight games.
New Braunfels finished the year as bi-district champions and area qualifiers.
Through nine seasons, Brawner has amassed 336 career victories.
“To me, this award is a recognition for the growth of our program,” Brawner said. “It recognizes the values and expectations of Unicorn basketball. I have been surrounded by phenomenal assistant coaches that have bought into our core values, building discipline, togetherness and teamwork. Coach Coleman was known for giving back to the game of basketball and I can only hope I can honor his memory.”
