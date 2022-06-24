Move over Buzz Aldrin New Braunfels has a fresh crop of space cadets ready for take off thanks to the Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre.
For the first time in its 80 year history, the theatre is expanding its production repertoire to include summer camps with its inaugural program “Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy” geared toward young participants looking to safeguard the future of space.
The addition to the Brauntex is part of the theatre’s campaign to provide a space for people of all ages, but most importantly, create an entertaining and educationally enriching environment to build memories on.
“(We’re) trying to get the community back in here, and to get people to have a lifetime of experiences here just like I had … I grew up here,” Brauntex production coordinator Risa Miller said.
The camp welcoming young space explorers and engineers aged 8 through 14 was jam packed with a vast array of activities combining science and creativity for its bright crew of 16.
Over the five-day camp, the space recruits crafted rockets using different materials and launched them into the sky, tweaking the design to make it go farther, built solar ovens to learn about different power sources and get a tasty snack in the process, and made space tools like robotic grabbers out of cardboard.
The camp hit the ground running when on the very first day the space trainees designed lunar landers, which they took to flight over the balcony in hopes that their cotton ball passengers would survive the landing.
One activity had the moonwalkers envision life on Mars with their very own Mars habitat made from recycled materials ranging from cardboard boxes to paper cups.
“Science and art are related, and I think sometimes it’s hard for people to make that leap that they go together,” Miller said. “It’s clear that they go together, and here it’s proven that they go together … In order to be a scientist you have to be creative.”
Apart from learning engineering concepts such as trajectory and thrust, teams discovered that to be excellent astronauts, physicists and engineers, they needed to work together as a team to successfully complete their mission.
“They are learning teamwork in a really cool way,” Miller said.
But the interstellar space program wasn’t limited to just solar experiments, the future rocket scientists went through extensive training to earn their space credentials by getting into top space traveling form and learning about the latest space missions propelling the space program into the future.
When the apprentices weren’t inventing the space technology of the future, they were learning from the experts over interactive Zoom calls with real life astronauts like Don Thomas and view presentations about the James Webb Telescope with astronaut John Grunsfeld.
The STEM centralized camp is equipped for any future astronaut, including those with disabilities — if space is their passion then the Brauntex can recruit them for their next mission starting December when tickets are expected to go on sale.
Upon completion of the program, one lucky space ranger will win a trip to space camp courtesy of a generous donor Orbital Assembly Corporation, and with the hope of future donors, Miller wants to continue that aspect of the camp.
The astronaut camp was made possible by sponsors, Prosperity Bank and Lowes, who also donated some of the materials for the crew’s projects.
The Brauntex is hoping that the maiden voyage of the astronaut academy will have a big impact on its young participants and the theatre’s team is looking ahead to a bright future with a larger batch of trainees for its second space expedition next summer.
