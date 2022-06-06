Buzz. Buzz. That’s the sound of a national victory for 4-time regional spelling competition winner Harini Logan, who swept the competition by spelling six more correct words than her opponent in the final round.
Logan, who hails from San Antonio, comes off an unprecedented win where in the regular competition’s final minutes Logan faced Vikram Raju from Denver — both spellers misspelled two words resulting in the Scripps National Spelling Bee’s first ever spell-off.
During the spell-off, which consisted of contestants spelling the most words correctly in a 90-second round, Logan triumphed against her competitor by spelling a correct word every 4.1 seconds to claim the national title.
Logan spelled 21 out of 26 words correctly making her the undisputed winner and received a cash prize of $50,000, the Scripps Cup trophy and additional awards from Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica for her impressive feat of spelling prowess.
At 14 years old, Logan, who represented Montessori School of San Antonio, participated in four regional spelling bee competitions, including The Brauntex Bee Regional Spelling Competition in March, and reigned supreme each time.
“It’s been a real pleasure to be around the whole family and see how they have supported her and just how amazing she is as a human,” Brauntex production coordinator Risa Miller said. “She’s a really special girl and I’m thrilled that we get to be on the journey with her.”
With each of her wins came a chance to compete on the national stage in Washington, D.C. Logan has participated in three consecutive national spelling bees and tied for 31st in last year’s virtual bee — this year was the eighth grader’s final shot at the national title.
This year’s national bee garnered 234 students who spelled it out for several rounds at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center for a shot at the finals.
The competition was hosted by LeVar Burton, of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Reading Rainbow fame, and kicked off the bee semi-finals and later the finals, which was televised nationwide to expectant audiences on Thursday, June 2.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee has been hosting some of the country’s best and brightest spellers since 1925. Each year, with the exception of 2020 due to COVID-19, elementary and middle school students duke it out at the regional level and the best make it to the national competition.
Logan now joins the ranks of over 90 top national spellers who paved the way for the teen’s win.
