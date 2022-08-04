A few weeks ago, I watched a documentary on Netflix about Jennifer Lopez and her performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl. So I decided to see if any new music documentaries were released this week. As luck would have it, there was a new feature chronicling the life of superstar Shania Twain.
Released just a week ago, Not Just A Girl, is a 90-minute documentary on the amazing career of the country pop star Shania Twain. It begins with her childhood in Canada, the death of her parents and how that tragedy started her on the path to becoming a singer. She moved to Nashville and released her first album in 1993.
I got to interview her briefly when she did a radio promotion tour with another unknown singer named Toby Keith. They were both on Mercury Records and toured radio stations in an effort to get their songs played. Her video on CMT caught the eye of super producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. He had produced million selling albums for AC/DC, Def Leppard and Bryan Adams.
They started working together and got married six months later. He produced her next three albums and together they sold over 40 million copies. In 2008 Lange had an affair with Shania’s best friend and they divorced. During this time she contracted Lyme disease from a tick bite while horseback riding and lost her ability to sing.
Lionel Richie coaxed her back into singing when he convinced her to sing a duet with him on his hit song, Endless Love. In 2011, Shania married Frederic Thiebaud, the former husband of the friend that Lange had an affair with. The documentary ends with clips of a stable and happy Twain working on songs for a new album. If you are even a casual fan of her music, you will enjoy seeing her story. I certainly did.
John Baumann & Wilder Blue at Gruene Hall
Two of my favorite Texas songwriters are John Baumann and Zane Williams. Both have successful solo careers with several fine albums under their belt. Zane is such a prolific songwriter, he would have fans email him words and phrases and he would write a song for them.
Hundreds of years ago, songwriter Mac Davis would do this on his weekly TV show. It’s a fun exercise and Zane even got a hit song out of the game. He wrote ‘Jayden & Jill’ after a fan suggested the names to him. In 2019, Williams joined forces with guitarist Paul Eason, drummer Lyndon Hughes, bassist Sean Rodriguez and multi-instrumentalist Andy Rogers to form a band called Wilder Blue.
They released a self-titled album in 2019 and just put out their sophomore album simply called Hill Country. On Friday night, these ace musicians will join John Baumann for a night of Texas country music that will appeal to all ages. Between John and Zane, they expertly cover Americana to traditional country music and everything in between. Tickets are available at GrueneHall.com.
Eric Church coming to Texas, again
Superstar Eric Church is winding down his current stadium tour with two final shows in Lake Tahoe on Aug. 27 and 28. On Sept. 1 and 2 he will be at Whitewater Amphitheater to play two shows as a make up date for the show he canceled early this year.
He canceled the concert in San Antonio back in April so he could take his family to a basketball game at his North Carolina alma-mater. Fans were naturally upset so within a few weeks, Church announced that he would play two free shows at Whitewater Amphitheater.
In order to attend these concerts, you must present your original tickets from the San Antonio canceled show. Then, on Sept. 3, Church will make the short drive over to Floores Country Store to open one of Robert Earl Keen’s final concerts.
Keen is retiring and will end his career with three sold-out nights at Floores Country Store. The odds of getting into any of these concerts is about like those for the recent Powerball Lottery. Fortunately fans will video every song so you can watch them all the next day on YouTube.com.
Kenny Loggins releases memoir
I discovered Kenny Loggins back in 1971 when I heard the song ‘House on Pooh Corner’ on the radio. The DJ said it was a song by a new music duo, Loggins & Messina. After Jim Messina left his previous band Poco, he signed on to produce Kenny Loggins first album on Columbia Records.
They worked well together so they formed a duo and stayed together until 1977. Kenny started his solo career and thanks to several dozen hit records, has done very well for himself. I am currently reading his autobiography, titled ‘I’m Alright,’ after his first No. 1 hit. The song was on the Caddyshack soundtrack and its success led to many more soundtrack hits.
In his book, Kenny takes you through his life growing up in Everest, Washington. They moved to Alhambra, Calif. where Kenny started pursuing a career in music. In 1970, he wrote ‘Danny’s Song’ and ‘House at Pooh Corner,’ which got the attention of Columbia Records.
Loggins gives a candid account of his wilder days, the rock and roll lifestyle and eventually cleaning up his act and staying sober. He mentions the friction between him and Messina that ultimately caused their breakup.
They occasionally reunited for tours but have maintained separate solo careers since 1978.
Loggins writes in an honest often self-deprecating style that for a fun summer read. One of the things I like about his book is the detail he goes into about how he wrote his biggest hits.
He explains how the lyrics were written then the painstaking detail of bringing the song to life in the studio. For instance, on ‘Danger Zone,’ the song he recorded for the Top Gun soundtrack, required 32 takes before he was satisfied.
Diehard or even casual fans of his music will love the new book. Signed copies are available online at KennyLoggins.com.
It’s a Girl’s Night Out at the Redbird Listening Room
The Redbird Listening Room will feature two of our best female singer songwriters this weekend. First up on Friday night is Bonnie Bishop, a veteran songwriter with several critically acclaimed albums in her catalog. In 2017, her ‘Ain’t Who I Was’ album was produced by Dave Cobb, the same guy that jump-started Chris Stapleton’s career with his ‘Traveler’ album.
Cobb was looking for a singer to record a soul album with, and Bishop fit the bill. Normally considered a country artist, Cobb expertly guided Bishop through the project and it is easily the best collection of songs she’s ever recorded. In 2019 she returned to her country roots for ‘The Walk,’ a solid set of tunes that kept her country fans happy.
On Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., Jade Marie Patek graces the Redbird stage. She’s an up and coming country songwriter who got her start in her grandfather’s polka band. You may have caught her guest appearance a while back at Krause’s Café in Alex Meixner’s Intersection Band.
Patek is a bright songwriter with a long career ahead of her. Get tickets for both shows at RedBirdListeningRoom.com
Random notes from the music scene
On Saturday the Happy Cow welcomes Silverado, a band that claims to play mullet country music. It doesn’t mention if you must have a mullet haircut to attend but just to be safe, you should probably get one.
Yesenia McNett will bring her ace band the Groove Doctors to Krause’s Café on Friday night.
Songwriter extraordinaire Kevin Galloway will be at Lonestar Floathouse on Sunday at 5 p.m.
Hopefully you already have your tickets for the Ray Benson & Willis Alan Ramsey shows this Friday and Saturday at Devils Backbone Tavern. Both nights are sold-out and it is a legendary event putting these two icons together on one stage.
Ronnie Dunn, one half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn, has a new album out now called 100 Proof Neon. He’s planning a fall tour of small venues since the new album has a honky tonk vibe.
Singer Amy Grant recently suffered a bike accident while riding with a friend. She was wearing a helmet but was admitted to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville for observation.
If you happened to read this month’s edition of New Braunfels Monthly Magazine, you saw my profile of local musicians Josh Holden and Mark Tokach. In the story, I forgot to mention that Josh and Mark often join forces to pay tribute to Motley Crue and Van Halen.
Dale Martin covers live music for The Herald-Zeitung.
LIVE MUSIC CALENDAR
Adobe Verde
(1724 Hunter Road, 830-629-0777)
Tonight – JJ Garrett – 6pm
Fri – Blues Like It Usta Wuz – 6 p.m.
Sat – Bru’s Tunes – 6 p.m.
Baja Icehouse
(280 Marina, Canyon Lake 830-935-3122)
Tonight – Julie Nolan – 7 p.m.
Fri – Abe Mac Band – 8 p.m.
Sat – Jason Miller – 3 p.m. / Europa – 8 p.m.
Sun – Bobby G & the Drive – 2 p.m.
Billy’s Ice
(1193 Loop 337, 830-692-8169)
Tonight – Billy Jeans – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – Ryan Snipes – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Roadside Libby – 9:30 p.m.
Sun – Lucas Taylor – 7 p.m.
Wed – Brian Milson – 8:30 p.m.
Brookshire Brothers
(18275 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-935-3130)
Fri – Kristen Kelly – 7 p.m.
Sat – Texas Atras – 7 p.m.
Cheatham Street Warehouse
(119 Cheatham Street, San Marcos, 512-353-3777)
Fri – Damn Quails – 8 p.m.
Wed – Kent Finley Songwriters Circle – 8 p.m.
Dam Red Barn
(16520 S. Access Rd, Canyon Lake 830-964-3276)
Sat – Gus Clark Band – 8:30 p.m.
Devil’s Backbone Tavern
(4041 FM 32, Fisher, TX)
Fri – Ray Benson & Willis Alan Ramsey – 9 p.m.
Sat – Ray Benson & Willis Alan Ramsey – 9 p.m.
Sun – The George’s – 1 p.m.
Double Dave’s Pizza Works
(2164 Gabriels Place # 105)
Mon – Monte Good – 5:30 p.m.
Farmer’s Market
(Castell Street Downtown)
Sat – Scarlett Sanford – 10 a.m.
Floores Country Store
(14492 Old Bandera Rd 210-695-8827)
Fri – Sophia Johnson / Dale Watson – 7 p.m.
Sat – Stoney LaRue – 7 p.m.
Sun – Western Express – 4 p.m.
Freiheit Country Store
(2157 FM 1101, 830-625-9400)
Tonight – Tony Kamel / Ward Davis – 7 p.m.
Fri – Gary Glenn & 20X Band – 8:30 p.m.
Tue – Rio Tripiano – 6:30 p.m.
Wed – Zack Walther Band – 6:30 p.m.
Grapevine in Gruene
(1612 Hunter Rd 830-606-0093)
Tonight – Slim Bawb – 5 p.m.
Fri – Colton’s Kin – 5 p.m.
Sat – Sylvia & Matt Kirk – 2 p.m. / Phil Luna Band – 6pm
Sun – TBA – 2 p.m.
Gristmill River Restaurant
(1287 Gruene Road, 830-625-0684)
Fri – Clifton Jansky – 7 p.m.
Sat – Tony Taylor – Noon / Colton’s Kin – 6:30 p.m.
Sun – Matt Kirk - Noon
Gruene Grove
(1263 Gruene Rd, 830-765-0300)
Tonight – Justin Langston – 7 p.m.
Fri – Samantha Lynn – 3 p.m. / Smokehouse Guitar Army – 7 p.m.
Sat – Shelby Marshall – Noon / Kade Isakson – 3 p.m. / Emily Herring & AM Band – 7 p.m.
Sun – Jamie Krueger – 2 p.m. / Grant Ewing – 6 p.m.
Mon – Women of Americana Music Series – 7 p.m.
Tue – Ethan Hanson’s Summer Songwriter Series – 7 p.m.
Wed – Unplugged Music Series in the Speakeasy – 8 p.m.
Gruene Hall
(1281 Gruene Rd 830-606-1281)
Tonight – Bandolier – 6 p.m.
Fri – John Baumann & Wilder Blue – 7 p.m.
Sat – Lindsay Beaver & Brad Stivers – 1 p.m. / Bob Schneider – 8 p.m.
Sun – Rye Mountain Revelry – 12:30 p.m. / Phil Hurley Band – 5 p.m.
Mon – Timberwilde – 6 p.m.
Tue – Two Tons of Steel – 8:30 p.m.
Wed – Chris Ruest Band – 6 p.m.
Gruene’s Last Call
(2348 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste A)
Tonight – Kelany Brent – 5 p.m.
Sat – Tristin Sky – 4:30 p.m.
Sun – David Russell – 3 p.m.
Gruene Outpost
(1273 River Terrace, 830-625-7772)
Fri – Stray Dawg & the Wolves – 7 p.m.
Guadalupe Brewing Company
(1586 Wald Rd, 830-837-9205)
Tonight – Anthony Wright – 5:30 p.m.
Fri – Texas Twisters – 6 p.m.
Sun – Will Owen Gage – 4:30 p.m.
Happy Cow
(9103 FM 1102, Hunter, TX. 512-667-7510)
Fri – JJ Garrett Band – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Silverado – 8:30 p.m.
Krause’s Café
(148 Castell, 830-632-5076)
Tonight – Southern Angels – 6 p.m.
Fri – Yesenia & the Groove Doctors – 6 p.m.
Sat – Low Dog Band – 10 a.m. / Jeffrey Vaughn – 2 p.m. / Bonnie Lang Band – 6 p.m.
Sun – Emily Hart – 10 a.m. / Terry Cavanagh – 2 p.m. / Trad Police – 6 p.m.
Wed – Der Klein Steins – 6 p.m.
L & L Dance Hall
(11699 River Rd, 830-964 – 3455)
Sat – County Line Band – 8 p.m.
Lonestar Float House
(7430 River Road, 830-907-3866)
Sun – Kevin Galloway – 5 p.m.
Luckenbach Dance Hall
(412 Town Loop, Luckenbach 830-997-3224)
Tonight – Hayden Whittington – 1 p.m. / Charlie Kelley – 5 p.m.
Fri – Hayden Whittington – 1 p.m. / Bret Mullins – 7 p.m.
Sat – Weldon Henson – 1 p.m.
Sun – Jimmy Davis & Colleen Miller – 1 p.m. / Jake Martin – 5 p.m.
Middleton Brewing
(101 Oakwood Loop, San Marcos 512-847-3435)
Fri – Gareth Fowler – 6 p.m.
Sat – Charlie Weyler – 6 p.m.
Sun – Sasquatch Slim – 2 p.m.
Mon – Open Mic – 6 p.m.
Muck & Fuss /Side Car
(295 E. San Antonio Street, 830-312-5387)
Tonight – Soul Sessions – 6:30 p.m.
Fri – Little Jewford – 4 p.m. / Brett Cline Trio – 8 p.m.
Sat – Little Jewford – 4 p.m. / Trad Police – 8 p.m.
Wed – Little Jewford – 4 p.m.
Mystic Quarry
(13190 FM 306, Canyon Lake 830-964-3330)
Fri – Manzy Lowry – 7 p.m.
Natural Bridge Taverns
(26495 Natural Bridge Taverns Rd, 210-651-6101)
Sat – Tyler Cannon - Noon
Sun – Xavier Joseph Alcala - Noon
NB Elks Lodge 2279
(393 S. Seguin, 830-625-5217)
Fri – Paul Sanchez – 7 p.m.
Old River City Café
(2771 FM 725 830-620-1900)
Sun – Ryan Waguespack – 10:30 a.m.
Wed – Monte Good – 5:30 p.m.
Our Lady Bar & Grille
(1720 Gruene Road 830-358-7545)
Sat – Travis Hudson – Elvis Tribute – 6 p.m.
Phoenix Saloon
(193 W San Antonio, 830-643-1400)
Tonight – Josh Holden – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – Tony Taylor & Geoff Hill – Noon / 3 Man Front – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – High Desert Queen / Hotel Diplomats – 8:30 p.m.
Sun – Tiffiny Dawn – 2 p.m.
Wed – Steven Vee – Noon / Open Mic w/ Andi Holleman – 8 p.m.
Pour Haus
(343 W San Antonio, 830-214-6033)
Tonight – Shawn Hart Band – 8:30 p.m.
Fri – Soul Sessions – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Mark Odom Band – 9:30 p.m.
Sun – Timber Wilde – 8:30 p.m.
Mon – Larry Martin Sweeney & Friends – 8:30 p.m.
Tue – Open Mic Night w/ JJ Villarreal – 8:30 p.m.
Wed – Natalie Rose Trio – 8:30 p.m.
Red Bird Listening Room
(1260 South Bus 35, 830-606-7886)
Tonight – Songwriter Night – 7 p.m.
Fri – Bonnie Bishop – 7:30 p.m.
Sun – Jade Marie Patek – 4 p.m.
Riley’s Tavern
(8894 FM 1102 512-392-3132)
Tonight – Manzy Lowry – 7 p.m.
Fri – Prairie Rattlers – 8 p.m.
Sat – Skye Downing – 8 p.m.
Sun – Kayla Jane’s Picker’s Circle – 4 p.m.
Wed – Song Series w/ Mike Naumann – 7 p.m.
River Road Ice House
(1791 Hueco Springs Loop 830-626-1335)
Tonight – Gareth Fowler & Bo Porter – 6 p.m.
Sat – Lone Star Skynyrd – 7 p.m.
Rudy’s BBQ
(844 Loop 337, 830-609-3337)
Tonight – Tyler Cannon – 6 p.m.
Sam’s Burger Joint
(330 E Grayson St 210-223-2830)
Tonight – Red Clay Strays – 7:30 p.m.
Fri – Scott H. Biram – 8 p.m.
Sat – Kimberly Dunn – 8 p.m.
Watering Hole
(1390 McQueeney Rd 830-625-0045)
Tonight – Britt Ballenger – 8 p.m.
Fri – County Line Band – 8:30 p.m.
Sat – Chilton Vance Band – 9 p.m.
Please send upcoming live music info to: martinsmusic@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.