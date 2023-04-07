In a growing city, school district or county, it periodically becomes necessary to keep up with expected infrastructure such as building new roads or repairing streets, having proper drainage, sidewalks, bike lanes, replacing or renovating aging facilities, etc. Also, public amenities that residents enjoy on a daily basis such as parks, libraries, and other services need to expand to meet the citizens’ needs. You really want your officials to address these things in a timely manner to help maintain your property values and to have a viable community. The trick is to address these necessities without overburdening the property owner with a claiming debt tax rate. Remember, the overall city tax rate is made up of two parts; general operating and debt.
The City of New Braunfels has kept the debt tax rate constant while still addressing ongoing needs and appreciated amenities. Actually, the debt tax rate in 2023 is slightly lower than in 2014. City Council has pledged to maintain the same current debt rate for the 2023 bonds.
Needed capital improvements or services get accomplished faster outside the regular operating budget through the sale of municipal bonds. This helps us stay a viable community.
Bond investors are paid back over time, generally between 20-30 years, through a debt tax rate set by entity governing officials. Again, our city council has maintained the same debt tax rate and will continue that process through the 2023 bonds.
Why did you move here (unless you were born here)? You liked what you saw and, I bet, you liked the “feel and sense of community.”
Now it is time again to maintain our value. To lower the current tax rate would not allow us to keep pace or improve what we enjoy or provide what is necessary. To maintain the current rate will ensure our progress, viability and value.
Keep New Braunfels the place you want to Live, Work and Play!
Vote for all of the Propositions A, B and C in the City’s Bond 2023 Election!
