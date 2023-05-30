From a young age, Ashley Eicher knew she wanted to be a police officer, having been intrigued by anything related to criminal justice — even “Scooby-Doo” and “The Great Mouse Detective.”
The New Braunfels native grew up in a low socioeconomic part of the town alongside some peers who didn’t regard law enforcement as highly as she did.
Although she saw her colleagues being recruited into gangs and her classmates slowly disappearing from her school bus as she grew up, she remembered her mother’s words.
“Just because you come from nothing doesn’t mean you have to look or act like it.”
This message that Eicher carries with her today inspired her to present herself in a way that would make her community and family proud. Now, Eicher will get a chance to chase her dreams as the recipient of the first-ever Eddy Luna Scholarship from Ernesto’s Jewelry in New Braunfels.
In the past, Ernesto’s Jewelry has offered traditional scholarships to Canyon High School and New Braunfels High School students. However, Ernesto’s recently added and awarded a third prize to its philanthropic lineup.
Named after retired Comal County Sheriff’s Deputy Eddy Luna, the scholarship is aimed toward those who intend to become first responders or who intend to enter a training program.
Some first responder jobs include firefighters, law enforcement and emergency personnel.
Along with his job as a deputy, Luna worked as the head of security at Ernesto’s.
Initially, Luna went to Ernesto’s due to his love of watches. While most stores didn’t sell more than Timex watches, he was intrigued to see that they sold one of his favorite watch brands, Tag Heuer.
“They asked if we will be available to work (security) certain hours, certain days or whatever, and I said I didn’t see why not,” Luna said. “I was just always working for a watch or if my wife wanted a ring or whatever. So … I had a lot of expensive jewelry, and it didn’t cost me anything but my time.”
After an incident occurred during his work as a sheriff’s deputy resulting in his right arm being amputated below the elbow, Luna discontinued his security duties at Ernesto’s.
Due to his work for the store and the community, the jewelry store created the scholarship in Luna’s honor.
Luna was a part of the scholarship process, along with scholarship coordinator Monica Jergin.
“When we went through all the applications and finally came up with the one that seemed to be the most deserving and most interesting, Monica said, ‘Okay, that’s the one,’” Luna said. “I said great … my number one and her number one just happened to be the same person without us knowing that we had picked the same one.”
The two agreed that Eicher deserved to be the inaugural scholarship winner.
After graduating from New Braunfels High School in 2011, Eicher went to Texas State to get her degree in criminal justice.
However, Eicher became pregnant during her junior year of college; despite being frightened and uncertain about what to do, she received the help she needed to obtain her degree within four years and welcomed her daughter into the world.
Due to her venture into motherhood, Eicher decided it was best to become a probation officer and hold off on her dream of becoming a police officer.
Later, she accepted another position as a parole officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
However, Eicher wanted to continue her dream of becoming a police officer; she applied to Texas State for a cadet position and was selected.
In June of 2022, Eicher started at the Alamo Area Council of Governments (AACOG) Regional Law Enforcement Academy in San Antonio.
However, Eicher suffered from rhabdomyolysis after completing physical tests during last summer’s record-setting heat.
Her serious medical condition kept her in the hospital and made her concerned that her dream might end. However, in October of last year, she returned to the police academy and continued her journey to becoming an officer.
“I come to law enforcement with a full heart of wanting to protect and serve the public,” Eicher wrote in her scholarship essay. “I think back to my younger self and know that she would be proud of the persistence and determination to complete her life goal of becoming a police officer.”
After learning she had won the award, Eicher had the opportunity to meet with Luna and ask for some words of wisdom as she approached her law enforcement career.
“This is a remarkable job, but when you’re done with it, you’re done,” Luna said. “You go home, and you find yourself something to do; keep yourself busy. Law enforcement is a very stressful job.”
