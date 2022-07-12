Comal County Commissioners will meet twice on Thursday, with several regular agenda items preceding a public workshop on 2023 budget requests.
The budget process began in May, with distributions of budget request packets to department heads, which were returned to Auditor Jessie Rahe and reviewed by commissioners June 28-30.
The 2022 budget, totaling $121.3 million, went into effect Jan. 1. It is funded by the 2021 combined tax rate of 35.3515 per $100 property valuation, which represents the total levy for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, and road and flood control funds.
The current effective tax rate, or no-new-revenue tax rate, is 35.1398 cents per $100 and the rollback tax rate, or voter-approval tax rate, is 38.0516 cents per $100 valuation.
Several months ago the Comal Appraisal District projected Comal County’s net taxable values to increase by a record 38.04%, from $23.628 billion certified in 2021 to $32.616 billion this year, and market values to rise by 48.77%, from $33.056 billion to $49.178 billion in 2022.
The higher values could lead a drop in the combined rate, which fell by a half-cent per $100 valuation last year. Last year, the county projected it would will raise more property taxes than last year’s budget by $7,312,970, or 10.2%, including $3,978,414 in tax revenue from new properties added to the tax rolls.
However, County Judge Sherman Krause usually waits to comment on budget what-ifs until after all department heads make their cases during the public workshop, which follows commissioners’ regular meeting on Thursday.
This year, many department heads are wondering how to keep their employees after seeing dozens leave for higher pay and improved benefits elsewhere over the past several months.
“It has been a struggle to keep staff with many of my top talent being recruited away to other offices and the private sector for significantly more money,” District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said a few weeks ago. “My 2023 budget request to the commissioners will include a request for pay raises for my staff and for more positions.”
Krause has said his main budget priority is improving employee compensation packages, last updated in 2019 ahead of the 2020 budget. Commissioners approved staggered pay raises for all employees in the county’s first comprehensive pay equity adjustment since 2007.
While commissioners approved step-level and/or cost-of-living increases (COLA) each year except 2012, the county’s $4.7 million employee investment — spread out over two years in 2019 and 2020 — has fallen behind packages offered by other area and similarly-sized Texas counties.
Last year, all county elected officials received raises for the first time since 2019.
The sheriff saw a 2022 pay increase of $4,412, from $110,316 to $114,728 annually, with the judge’s base pay increased by $6,877, to $92,838, All four commissioners received $6,860 more to $75,461 annually, with the tax assessor-collector receiving $3,543 bump, to $92,127.
The county clerk, district clerk and treasurer received raises of $2,940, to $76,453 annually; justices of the peace saw $6,313 raises and $69,467 annually; with all four constables getting $6,775 more, to $63,237 annually.
Commissioners will consider information from Thursday’s workshop, along with income projections following the CAD’s release of certified tax rolls on or before Monday, July 25, and mull other items until Krause presents his recommended 2023 budget on Thursday, Aug. 4.
Last year, $116.8 million in departmental requests preceded adoption of the 2022 budget, which totals $121,302,131 — about 8.9% more than the $107.997 million 2021 adopted budget. The 2020 adopted budget totaled $110.913 million; actual budgets totaled $100.93 million in 2019 and $82.29 million in 2018.
Salaries of county officials are scheduled to appear in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, which will publish formal notices on the proposed budget, the proposed tax rate and associated public hearings in its weekend editions on either Aug.6-7 or Aug. 13-14.
Commissioners could vote to adopt the budget between Aug. 18 and Sept. 1, and finalize a tax rate on those dates or before the adopted 2023 budget is filed with County Clerk Bobbie Koepp no later than Sept. 29.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
