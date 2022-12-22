SAN MARCOS — Despite its inconsistent performance, Texas State’s men’s basketball finished its non-conference schedule with an 87-72 win over the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma Wednesday.
The win puts the Bobcats just over .500 with a 7-6 record as they begin Sun Belt Conference play next week.
Against the Drovers, four Bobcats finished the contest with career-high-scoring performances. Fifth-year guard Mason Harrell tied his career-best 27 points (11-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), followed by senior guard Drue Drinnon with 16 (6-12 FG, 4-7 3PT), junior forward Nate Martin with 15 (5-6 FG, 5-7 FT) and junior guard Davion Coleman with 12 (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) off the bench.
The game was an offensive showcase for the Bobcats, who held the lead for the entire contest. Texas State’s 87 points were its second-best total of the season.
The Bobcats shot 54% (34-63 FG) from the field, 44.4% (8-18 3PT) from beyond the arc and 73.3% (11-15 FT) from the foul line.
Texas State outrebounded the Dovers 40 to 27 and scored 15 points off 13 takeaways.
Harrell had six assists, seconded by Drinnon with four. Senior forward Nighael Ceaser led the team with 10 rebounds (two offensive), seconded by Martin and junior forward Tuongthach Gatkek with seven boards each.
Caesar had two blocks and Harrell, Drinnon and junior guard Dylan Dawson each finished with two steals.
The Bobcats will start Sun Belt play after an eight-day hiatus against Louisiana-Monroe at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
