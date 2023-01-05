SAN MARCOS — In its first two games of conference play, Texas State men’s basketball lost to Louisiana-Monroe (57-53) and Troy (55-52) last week.
The back-to-back reigning Sun Belt champion Bobcats are now 0-2 in the conference and 7-8 overall, having lost four of their last five games, all of which were at home.
Despite playing strong defensively, holding both opponents under 30% from three and outrebounding each team, the Bobcat’s poor shooting cost them the most.
Through two games, the Bobcats shot 33% (37-112 FG) from the field and 17.8% (5-28 3PT) from three.
“There are no surprises in league play,” head coach Terrence Johnson said after the ULM game. “You have to credit ULM as they came in and fought until the end. We had opportunities but could not capitalize on them. If you are playing at home and hold a team to 29% shooting from the field and 28% on threes, you like your chances. We struggled [against ULM] getting a rhythm and flow.”
The Bobcats will play South Alabama at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Bobcats split first two Sun Belt games
TROY, Alabama — After closing non-conference play by winning five of its last six games, Texas State women’s basketball split its first two conference games last week.
The Bobcats (9-4 overall, 1-1 Sun Belt) started with an 82-70 win over Georgia Southern on Dec. 29, 2022, before falling to Troy 79-63 on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022.
Against the Eagles, the Bobcats’ offense was clicking on all cylinders, shooting 43.1% from the field and 38.1% from three. Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood, who missed the previous four games, was the team’s sparkplug, scoring 22 points.
That changed against the Trojans, where the Bobcats shot 34.8% from the field and 24% from three. They also turned over the ball 18 times, leading to 18 points for Troy.
Texas State will host Louisiana at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.