SAN MARCOS — Continuing its homestead, Texas State women’s basketball team defeated Loyola Marymount 74-62 Saturday.
The win gives the Bobcats (5-2) two straight on the year, with a perfect 4-0 record at home.
Although the game was a hard-fought battle, the Bobcats were dominant on offense, shooting 50% (25-50) from the field, 55.6% (5-9) from beyond the arc and 95% (19-20) from the foul line.
Graduate forward Da’Nasia Hood was a big reason for the win as she led the team with 26 points (7-18 FG, 1-4 3PT, 11-11 FT) and 10 rebounds (eight defensive). She also had two steals and a block.
In the fourth quarter, Hood had 11 points and four rebounds and went 8-8 front the free-throw line to seal the victory.
“I was just trying to stay pose [on the court] tonight and playing within my team and let defense transfer to offense,” Hood said. “I just wanted to stay locked in and make sure I was on the same page as all my teammates so they knew when to pass me the ball. I’m just happy we were able to go out there and keep a good tempo, offensively, tonight.”
Regardless of the scoring outburst, head coach Zenarae Antoine praised Hood’s defensive performance in the contest.
“I thought all the young women who went out there tonight did something that was impactful,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said. “I will say, specifically, I thought tonight was Da’Nasia’s best game so far this year, because she was so balanced defensively. I felt she was very focused on both ends [of the court] all night. This was the third consecutive game where we’ve asked her to guard high-scoring forwards, and I think the knock on Da’Nasia is if she can guard defensively, one on one, and I thought she did a good job. I think that speaks volumes as far as what we are asking from her.”
Another bright spot for Texas State was graduate point guard Kennedy Taylor had a perfect night shooting, going 6-6 from the floor (3-3 3PT) for 15 points with a game-high seven assists.
Redshirt senior forward Lauryn Thompson had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds (five defensive) and led the team with three steals.
The Bobcats will face Morgan State at home at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 at Strahan Arena in San Marcos.
