At least five people were arrested in Comal County over the Memorial Day weekend for boating while intoxicated.
Texas Parks and Wildlife was the law enforcement agency that issued the arrests.
Under Texas law, the charge alleges that the person “is intoxicated while operating a watercraft.”
The crime is a Class B misdemeanor, unless the person has previously been convicted of a similar crime or caused serious injury or death.
Clairity Patience Stanhope, a 21 year old San Antonio resident, was charged with boating while intoxicated and booked into jail on Saturday, May 27. She was released from the Comal County Jail on Sunday, May 28, on a $2,000 surety bond.
Troy Daniel Lee, age 25 of San Antonio, was arrested on Sunday, May 28 and charged with boating while intoxicated. He was released on Monday on a $2,000 surety bond.
Seguin resident Cole Morgan Norris, age 25, was charged with boating while intoxicated on Sunday, May 28. He was released on Monday on a $2,000 surety bond.
Roberto Alcala III, age 29 of Austin, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated on Sunday, May 28. He was released from jail on Monday on a $2,000 surety bond.
Danna Paola Lizama, a 20-year-old San Antonio resident, was charged with boating under the influence on Saturday, May 27. She was released from the Comal County Jail the next day on a $300 cash bond.
