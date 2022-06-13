Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials on Monday provided background on Friday’s incident in which two San Antonio residents were killed by a boat propeller, and updated investigations into two drownings that occurred the previous weekend.
Hector Ricardo Brun, 54, and Kacie Elizabeth Banks, 22, both of San Antonio, were fatally injured in the accident, said TPWD Capt. Javier Fuentes, whose Region 5 includes Canyon Lake, confirming their plight rushed authorities to an area just north of Canyon Lake Marina sometime after 4 p.m. on Friday.
“Anytime there is a boat investigation that involves fatalities, we’re always going to take the lead on the investigation,” Fuentes said, adding the preliminary findings from this investigation indicate it could take a while to complete.
Fuentes said witnesses on the scene said something or someone on the boat, which had several occupants, likely triggered it into accidentally running over both victims. Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Robert Mikel said both were removed from the water and attempts at resuscitation began before TPWD game wardens arrived on the scene.
“The effort proved unsuccessful and the victims were pronounced dead,” Mikel said.
Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, said her agency received the call around 4:39 p.m. and soon joined CLFEMS and TPWD wardens at the location.
“Our deputies assisted with the scene security as TPWD was conducting interviews (of witnesses) in one of the marina’s offices,” she said, adding CCSO had only filed a supplemental report that deferred details to TPWD’s report on the incident.
Fuentes said the incident occurred about 100 yards off shore in perhaps 25-30 feet of water, “not too far from where other boats are moored at the marina. Relying only on memory from what he read in the preliminary report, he said it was likely “someone accidentally throttled or shifted” the boat that caused one both of its propellers to run over both victims.
“I don’t know 100% of what exactly happened or which (Comal County justice of the peace) pronounced them,” Fuentes said. “Our game wardens talked to people at the scene, and we’re going to probably going to give it a day or two before talking to them again.
“This investigation is going to be lengthy – it’s not something we’re going to finish tomorrow.”
TPWD is also investigating two other recent Canyon Lake drownings.
Jeffrey Paul Landry, 55, from Cypress, Texas, died after he tried to swim 40 yards back to Boat Ramp 23 on June 6; and 50-year-old Deryl Jermaine Reynolds, 50, of San Antonio, who was found face down but wearing a lifejacket just off shore from Boat Ramp 7 on June 5.
After going nearly six months since its last water-related death, Canyon Lake has had four in the last 10 days.
“Our game wardens in the spring and summers are constantly holding public outreach events on water safety,” Fuentes said. “We talk about what’s needed on boats, how to have enough lifejackets and how to use them, — it’s all part of (the warden’s) evaluations locally and statewide,” he said. “Maybe we need to review what we’re doing and how to enhance it. Maybe we can get the media place reminders — to be safe, to watch the alcohol and other things — ahead of the (July 4) holiday.
Fuentes said boat traffic has increased — spurred by other nearby venues currently with low water levels or without water at all due to repairs – and will remain the same all summer.
“Because of that we have several (extra) officers that come up to help patrol Canyon Lake on just about every weekend,” he said. “It’s just so sad what happened last Friday.
“We’re trying, as are the sheriff’s offices and constables and (other agencies), but we don’t patrol the swim areas and with so many out on the lake, there is only so much you can do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.