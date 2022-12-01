The holidays are a time to give back, and the annual Blue Santa program aims to give holiday cheer to children who may not have gifts under the tree this year.
The program, in its 24th year, is organized by the New Braunfels Police Department and the Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.
Michael Garcia, the Blue Santa chairman, said he enjoys “seeing the community show up for one another” every year.
“The officers are always giving throughout the year of their time and effort, and this is another avenue for them to reach the kids,” he said. “It lets them know that they care and they want them to have a good Christmas.”
Locals can find a Blue Santa tag on several Christmas trees around town.
Each tag has a child’s name, their age, and what gift they would like.
“We’re also giving each child two items of clothing, so the tags have their clothing sizes, and if they would like something special like a jacket or coat,” Garcia said.
The team will also accept H-E-B gift cards for the families to buy a Christmas dinner.
Gifts should be returned unwrapped and with the tag to one of the Blue Santa tree locations, ideally to the NBPD headquarters.
The crew will collect gifts until Monday, Dec. 12.
Officers will wrap all of the presents and deliver them on Dec. 17.
“On delivery day, they go to the houses and talk to the kids and the parents and try to build a relationship with them and the community,” Garcia said. “That’s a really great part of this program.”
Pick up Blue Santa tags at:
• New Braunfels Police Department - 3030 West San Antonio Street
• New Braunfels City Hall - 550 Landa Street
• DasRec - 345 Landa Street
• Fiesta Lanes Bowling - 1202 Huisache Ave
• Landa Park Golf Course - 180 Golf Course Road
• New Braunfels Public Library - 700 E. Common St.
• Walmart Superstore - 1209 S Interstate 35
• Got Toys - 180 W Mill St
• American Mail Center - 614 S Business IH 35, Suite C
The program collected gift cards only for the last two years to avoid large crowds gathering to wrap gifts during the pandemic.
But now, Blue Santa is back to delivering presents to the city’s children.
The groups receive names of children who need gifts from the Family Life Center, which helps people who are in crisis or need essential services.
The late Jo Ann and Ben Smith were some of the first CPAA members to start the program.
Jo Ann made the iconic Blue Santa suit — still used today — and Ben dressed up as Blue Santa for years.
The program is now dedicated to the Smiths.
“It was just something really close to their hearts,” Garcia said, “and we wanted to honor that legacy and what the program meant to them every year.”
Monetary donations may be mailed or delivered to the Blue Santa Program at 3030 West San Antonio Street, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
