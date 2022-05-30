New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.