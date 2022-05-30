Following a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school that killed 19 children and two teachers last week, South Texas Blood and Tissue asks the public for more donations to replenish its supply.
A statement from the San Antonio-based organization said it initially sent 15 units of blood to Uvalde by helicopter to be available at the site of the shooting and at the area hospitals. Upon receiving an additional request, the organization sent an additional 10 units of blood to a hospital in Uvalde.
“We will continue to work with hospitals in the area to make blood available as it’s needed and to rebuild their supply for other patients in need,” the organization said. “This tragedy highlights the importance of always having blood available on the shelf and before it’s needed.”
The statement went on to day that the “community and others across the country are facing a historic need for blood” at a time when donations typically decline because there are no school drives and fewer donors are available due to the summer traveling season.
The public is urged to schedule a blood donation at their community blood center by making an appointment online at SouthTexasBlood.org or calling 210-731-5590.
The donor room in New Braunfels is located at 651 Interstate 35 Business Loop, Suite 830 at the New Braunfels MarketPlace.
Individuals also may schedule a blood donation at University Hospital in San Antonio by calling 210-358-2812 or visiting DonateBloodToday.com.
At South Texas Blood & Tissue, same-day appointments and walk-ins are available at donor rooms, with locations open during normal business hours during the holiday weekend.
To find locations and hours, visit SouthTexasBlood.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.