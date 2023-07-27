Those out of the loop who showed up to Dairy Queen Thursday may have been surprised to see how lively the restaurant was.
With cars piling up on Landa Street and crowds filled with customers in either red or blue, people were stopping by to do more than just buy Blizzards.
July 27 marked the last day of a month-long campaign held by this Dairy Queen franchise to raise funds for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
The campaign ended with a bang as coaching staff from Canyon High School and New Braunfels High School tested their Blizzard making skills and coordination in a competition to sell the most Blizzards in “The Battle of the Blizzards.”
With each high school getting an hour to make and sell Blizzards, the Cougars started off first.
The coaching staff worked as a team to try to complete the piling orders — although not always in a timely manner.
Despite the challenges they faced, the Cougar coaching staff kept a positive attitude while doing their famous Cougar chant.
“Last year, they asked us to be a part of it; we were all on board with it,” head football coach Nate Leonard said “(We’re) so excited to be able to do something and give back to our community and it was a no brainer to do it again. We just l love making people happy and giving back.”
At 3 p.m., it was the Unicorns’ turn to draw in a crowd and make some Blizzards.
Like the Canyon side, not every cup was perfect, with one customer jokingly referring to the treats as puddles.
However, the competition was less so about than the state of matter the Blizzards arrived in, but the children the funds will help.
During the event, Shelby Shelton, a Unicorn alum, told staff how much the work they were doing — along with the work at the children’s hospital — meant to her.
“In 2020 I was diagnosed with cancer and lost my leg,” Shelton said. “I was (sent) to the children’s hospital in San Antonio. They were amazing. They helped with everything. I am three years cancer free now … I’m just so happy that you’re doing this.”
According to Laura Schlief, a member of the Children’s Miracle Network team, the money raised will go to help CHRISTUS Children’s Hospital in San Antonio, as it’s the closest hospital from the Children’s Miracle Network that serves the area. The funds are also set to help the pediatric patients at the CHRISTUS Hospital in New Braunfels.
“The Battle of the Blizzards” has been held for 17 years at the location owned by Teresa Lopez.
“This day, it’s like, a special day for us because we know that there’s special kids that need (help) and … I myself can’t handle (to see) a child (that is) hurt,” Lopez said. “I’m taking care of my husband because he had a stroke and I know how it feels for a parent to be in a hospital for their child.”
By 4 p.m. NBHS sold its last Blizzard and the competition for a cause came to an end.
Some Unicorns waited outside for the next 10 minutes to see the final results.
Luckily for them, the NBHS coaching staff took home the win with 343 Blizzards compared to the CHS total of 152.
“I just hope that all the kids get blessed today with every Blizzard that was bought,” Lopez said.
